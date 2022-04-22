 Skip to main content
OU football: Kickoff time, how to watch, pregame reading for Brent Venables 1st spring game as Sooners head coach

Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables during the Sooners' open practice on March 28.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

 GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Kickoff time: 3 p.m.

Streaming: SoonerSports.TV

Radio: Directory 

PREGAME READING

Mayfield's Heisman statue

News and notes

Inside spring practice

