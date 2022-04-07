'Glad I came back': OU football tight end Brayden Willis ready to lead Sooners, provide offensive impact in 5th season

Brayden Willis considered only two options for his future following an up-and-down 2021 season.
After catching 15 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns last fall, the veteran tight end was considering returning to Norman or heading to the NFL draft, and nothing else.
He never pondered transferring to another school amid coaching upheaval, instead doing his homework on new Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s use of his position.
Willis liked the trajectory of OU’s program even more after becoming acquainted with Lebby and head coach Brent Venables. Their arrival, and actions since, culminated in Willis announcing on Jan. 7 he’d return for a fifth season in 2022.
His leadership as one of the most experienced players on the roster looms large as the Sooners progress through spring practice and ready for their first season under Venables.
“This is a special place, I love it here and I just wanted to be here with my team,” Willis said of his decision to return. “And getting to know the coaching staff, being basically re-recruited by them, I tell this all the time when I talk to recruits, ‘I was recruited a second time, so I can tell you everything that they're telling you is true, and I've seen it, I've got to experience it.’ And I'm so glad I came back. It's been a blessing for me.”
OU’s tight end room was one of the position groups most affected by offseason attrition. Austin Stogner transferred to South Carolina to reunite with former Sooners H-backs coach Shane Beamer, while Willis’ friend and podcast co-host Jeremiah Hall declared for the NFL draft.
Tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley was able to salvage the group by retaining early-enrollee freshmen Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn, plus Missouri transfer Daniel Parker Jr., who’d played for him previously.
Redshirt sophomore walk-ons Jackson Sumlin and Carsten Groos also stayed, but Willis’ return was the key, and he understood he’d need to accept more responsibility as the elder.
“Not only for my group, but for the team,” Willis said of his leadership. “I knew if I came back, I was gonna have to be a leader, old guy, and so I take pride in that role. And then in terms of my position group, we’ve got guys that have extreme talent that are going to be great players here at the University of Oklahoma in Kaden and Jason.
“So my job is to take all the little things that I've learned over the years, all the tips and tricks and just things that comes with playing over the years, and pass it on to those guys so that when they get in that role, and very soon, that they'll be able to do it, no doubts about it.”
So far, Willis’ new position mates have been receptive to his guidance.
“Getting here it was obvious to see every player loves Brayden Willis, every coach loves Brayden Willis,” Parker said. “So he kind of took me under his wing, and I accepted this role humbly. I didn't come in expecting to be a starter.
"I came in knowing who Brayden Willis was, what he was about and willing to learn from his game and take a piece from his game to make myself better. So he's just been absolutely incredible for me and my game.”
At this time last spring, Willis and Co. were acclimating to Finley as their coach after he was hired away from Mississippi to replace the beloved Beamer. Like his players, Finley faced uncertainty at the 2021 season’s end, unsure if he’d be retained on OU’s staff after Lincoln Riley’s departure.
But when Venables announced Finley would remain for 2022, Willis’ rapport with his position coach fostered through the peaks and valleys of last fall made his decision to return easier. Similarly, having an experienced leader like Willis in his corner has eased Finley’s workload this spring.
“Man, he's a lead by example type of guy,” Finley said. "Whenever you get in the weight room, you get out there when they're running in the meeting room, when they're eating, everything, he's got to do everything right, and it's a great picture for those younger guys to see that every single day.
"He's become more vocal because he's earned that right, and he does a great job with really every aspect of it. I call him a pro.”
While coaching together at Ole Miss in 2020, Lebby and Finley developed tight end Kenny Yeboah, who led the Southeastern Conference with 19.4 yards per catch before signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent. With the coaches reunited, the stage is set for Willis to attain similar success.
Lebby’s fast-paced offense has been an adjustment for Willis, who’s trying to maintain weight despite running more often. However, his role in the system lends itself to more route-running and pass-catching opportunities, which he’s thrilled to pair with his devastating blocks.
Willis even flashed his receiving skills at Wednesday’s practice when he beat standout cornerback Woodi Washington to the corner of the end zone, lept for the catch and narrowly kept his feet in bounds.
𝑇𝑊𝑂 feet in!@Bwillis_11 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/CmiFpYZTeu— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 6, 2022
“We like to stretch the field,” Willis said. “We do some of the same things that we did in the last offense. We block, we're in-line, wing, split out, just typical stuff. We’re stretching the field, and we get out and run, and it's been fun.
"The biggest thing for me coming back was being able to show off some of my route running and being able to stretch the field a little bit and get some yards after the catch, and I feel like I'm able to do that and I'm extremely excited for it.”
The holistic development provided by Venables and his staff has also refreshed several players, and Willis is no exception as he looks to make the most of his final season in crimson and cream.
So excited about this team man..— Brayden Willis (@Bwillis_11) March 30, 2022
“These new coaches have laid the groundwork for us to be successful,” Willis said. “And when you get a bunch of guys that are strong in their faith like our coaching staff is and really cares about the players and feeds the mind instead of just the athlete, I think that's a great combination for a winning team. And not only just to be a winning team, but to make great men for our society.
"A lot of our coaches have played past college football and a lot of our coaches are decorated, so it's just a lot of buzz right now and it's very exciting. I'm excited myself. I've been in college a couple years now and this is the most excited I've been going into a season, so I can't wait to see what the season brings.”
