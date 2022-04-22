 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: First look at Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue revealed at Everest Training Center celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
Mayfield and the Heisman Trophy

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield holds the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 9. Mayfield is the 83rd Hesiman winner.

 Provided by Joe Buettner

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue was revealed during a celebration at the Everest Training Center on Friday evening.

A source attending the event consisting mostly of OU football alumni and athletic department benefactors shared the following image of the statue with The Daily.

Baker Mayfield Heisman statue revealed

Baker Mayfield's Heisman Trophy statue is unveiled at an April 22 ceremony inside the Everest Training Center.

The statue features Mayfield extending his left arm outward while holding the football close to his body with his right arm in what's become known as the "Heisman pose." Mayfield also dons his signature headband in the sculpture, created by New Jersey-based artist Brian Hanlon.

Construction crews began installation work at OU’s Heisman Park near the corner of Jenkins Avenue and Lindsay Street on Thursday afternoon ahead of the statue’s unveiling during halftime of Saturday’s spring game.

Mayfield’s statue was initially set for dedication at the 2020 spring game before the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

In 2017, Mayfield became OU’s sixth Heisman Trophy winner after passing for 4,267 yards and 43 touchdowns. He was later selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

The former Texas Tech walk-on was a three-year starter for the Sooners and led them to College Football Playoff appearances at the end of the 2015 and 2017 seasons. He totaled 12,292 passing yards and 119 touchdowns in his OU career.

Statues of Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray and brothers Lucious, Lee Roy and Dewey Selmon, all legendary defensive stars for the Sooners, are planned to be added around Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the near future.

Murray’s statue will be further south in Heisman Park, while the Selmon brothers’ statue will be positioned near the intersection of Jenkins Avenue and Brooks Street.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is The Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered OU women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments