OU football: First look at Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue revealed at Everest Training Center celebration

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue was revealed during a celebration at the Everest Training Center on Friday evening.
A source attending the event consisting mostly of OU football alumni and athletic department benefactors shared the following image of the statue with The Daily.
The statue features Mayfield extending his left arm outward while holding the football close to his body with his right arm in what's become known as the "Heisman pose." Mayfield also dons his signature headband in the sculpture, created by New Jersey-based artist Brian Hanlon.
Construction crews began installation work at OU’s Heisman Park near the corner of Jenkins Avenue and Lindsay Street on Thursday afternoon ahead of the statue’s unveiling during halftime of Saturday’s spring game.
Mayfield’s statue was initially set for dedication at the 2020 spring game before the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
In 2017, Mayfield became OU’s sixth Heisman Trophy winner after passing for 4,267 yards and 43 touchdowns. He was later selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
The former Texas Tech walk-on was a three-year starter for the Sooners and led them to College Football Playoff appearances at the end of the 2015 and 2017 seasons. He totaled 12,292 passing yards and 119 touchdowns in his OU career.
Statues of Heisman-winning quarterback Kyler Murray and brothers Lucious, Lee Roy and Dewey Selmon, all legendary defensive stars for the Sooners, are planned to be added around Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the near future.
Murray’s statue will be further south in Heisman Park, while the Selmon brothers’ statue will be positioned near the intersection of Jenkins Avenue and Brooks Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.