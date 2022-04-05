OU football: Woodi Washington seeking to 'become elite' as leader in Sooners' cornerbacks room

Woodi Washington’s commitment to Oklahoma never wavered, even after its coaching departures.
In fact, the redshirt junior cornerback never considered entering the NCAA Transfer Portal despite losing his former cornerbacks coach Roy Manning, who followed Lincoln Riley to Southern California. Washington noted if he was to leave the Sooners, it would’ve been declaring for the NFL draft.
Fast forward from the offseason to week three of spring practices and the 5-foot-11, 193-pound defender has retained his role as cornerback No. 1 in new position coach Jay Valai’s room. Along with Washington’s proven play on the field, he’s aiming to be a leader as one of the most experienced members of the group.
“Woodi has been busting his tail, always asking questions, being intentional and being a good leader for the whole entire room,” said Valai, who’s also Oklahoma’s co-defensive coordinator and nickelbacks coach. “And the thing he doesn’t want to do is just be a guy.
“If you want to be a dude, it’s just the extra details. And that’s what Woodi’s mindset has been. And he’s really working to become elite, and elite in everything he does on and off the field.”
Washington’s leadership goals don’t come without strain, though. Washington must continue to prove himself throughout the spring, according to Valai, or he’ll be replaced as the leader at his position.
“If you’re not talking and being about it, you’re just a guy,” Valai said. “And you’re going to be replaced. So, the biggest thing I tell Woodi all the time is, you're talking, you’re leading, but you gotta be doing as well too.”
While learning the new defensive system under head coach Brent Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof, Washington has grown closer with Valai. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native mentioned Valai pushes the group to have a high level of “FBI,” standing for “football intelligence.”
Valai, who was an All-Big 10 cornerback at Wisconsin, brings instruction that Manning, a former linebacker at Michigan, couldn’t, given the differences in positions as players. The transition to a coach more familiar with the position he teaches was different, but exciting for Washington and his teammates.
At Alabama, Valai helped develop Jalyn Armour-Davis into a second team All-SEC selection, and guided Kool-Aid McKinstry to All-SEC freshman honors in 2021. He has also worked with Kansas City All-Pro safety Eric Berry, who he coached during his time in the NFL. Valai even compared Berry to Washington given their hunger for continued improvement as players.
“Once we heard it was Valai, it was a great thing,” Washington said, “Because seeing (Alabama’s) DBs and Georgia’s DBs previous to that, they all had good careers.”
Washington recorded 27 tackles with two pass breakups in six games a season ago, despite missing seven consecutive contests after suffering an undisclosed injury during OU’s win over Western Carolina on Sept. 11. The Sooners’ pass defense struggled without him, ranking 129th in expected points allowed against the pass during his absence.
Once Washington returned, he provided an obvious boost with two interceptions in the Sooners’ Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State on Nov. 27. The defensive back turned in an impressive performance, which he hopes to replicate more often in 2022.
Already, linebacker David Ugwoegbu, a fellow fourth-year player, has noticed Washington’s role change for the better in the spring despite watching from a different position.
“His intensity in practice is definitely something that drives the rest of the guys,” Ugwoegbu said, “and it’s easy for young guys to follow when the leader and the older guy in the group is doing that. That just sets the standard and sets the tone for everybody else to fall in.”
Oklahoma returns D.J. Graham and Jaden Davis as cornerbacks with previous starting experience, and added North Carolina transfer Trey Morrison, Louisville transfer Kani Walker, Wyoming transfer C.J. Coldon and four-star freshmen Jayden Rowe and Gentry Williams as potential impact additions.
Yet, in terms of leadership, Washington seems the most important figure.
“Woodi is a guy that comes and competes every single day,” Ugwoegbu said. “Woodi’s going to give you his all every day. I can say for sure Woodi pushes me because from snap one at practice to the end of practice, you don’t see a change in Woodi.”
