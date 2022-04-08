OU football: Brent Venables emphasizes spring game importance; discusses Justin Harrington's return, defensive standouts

Brent Venables has been promoting Oklahoma’s spring game every chance he gets.
Each time the Sooners’ coach meets with the media he always first emphasizes the annual red vs white contest. His players, too, have been doing their due diligence in encouraging fans via social media messages to “pack the palace” at 3 p.m. on April 23.
15 days…#PackThePalace🏈 https://t.co/k2LX0TZFSv pic.twitter.com/0eapaFa5Ih— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 8, 2022
Though spring games are sometimes sparsely attended and branded as glorified scrimmages, Venables wants to make this year’s edition entertaining for ticket holders. He perceives it as an important component of evaluating his team and solidifying his culture ahead of his first season as head coach.
“One of my favorite things about being on a team, being a coach, the thing that I love about my job is it's very result driven,” Venables said. “And although this is quote, unquote, just a spring game, it's an opportunity for us to as coaches be able to quantify and measure improvement from the beginning to the end. And so that we can survey where our team is and what was good, what wasn't so good and an opportunity for us to create some momentum going into our offseason program this summer.”
“Everything that we do matters in this program. How we show up (at) the spring game matters. We're gonna have recruits here, it matters. Our players are gonna bust their tails for this place in September and October, November and December and January, then we expect the best from everybody else supporting the program the right way. … We've talked about this program being one of the most tradition rich and best programs in the history of college football, then show up with some pride on the 23rd.”
The dedication of former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Trophy statue at halftime of this year’s contest adds additional intrigue, but Venables doesn’t want that to be the only reason fans show up. He’s pushing the spring game as a starting point for the attendance and intensity he expects for this coming fall and into the future.
“We need everybody,” Venables said. “If that means wearing your T-shirts in your community, that means putting the bumper sticker on, if that means sending in $5, OK, it all matters, but every sport on this campus deserves that too. If you’re a Sooner fan, you’re a Sooner fan. We're getting ready to go to the SEC in a couple of years. We better bring it. You better bring your mouthpiece.
“The home field advantage matters. Creating an environment that is difficult and challenging for the opponent, it affects ‘em, but it should be that way every single week. That's gotta be in our DNA. We can't say ‘OU DNA’ and then we go out there and three quarters of the stadium’s full. We’ll still play hard and play tough anyway. I ain’t going out playing to how many fans are in the stadium, but that should matter.”
Are you 𝑨𝑳𝑳 𝑰𝑵⁉️ pic.twitter.com/GJW1f9SPpp— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 8, 2022
Venables also provided an update on the spring game’s format at the end of Friday’s press conference, saying the Sooners’ roster will be split up into two teams for a draft.
The top two running backs, tight ends and offensive guards will be split onto opposite teams to level the playing field, then coaches will be responsible for selecting the rest of their respective offenses and defenses on the red and white squads.
Harrington returns from portal
Justin Harrington is officially back on Oklahoma’s roster after previously entering the NCAA Transfer Portal back in October.
Thank you sooner nation for excepting me with open arms let’s get this money📈 #DTS #BOOMER https://t.co/nrx9ofVW6Q— JUSTIN HARRINGTON “SHOWW” (@showw_3) April 1, 2022
The redshirt senior defensive back was welcomed at practice as a walk-on for the first time last Friday after several conversations with Venables since the new Sooners coach’s hiring. Venables said Harrington felt he mistakenly handled adversity last season before entering the portal, and deserves a second chance.
“He's come to me a few times since I got the job,” Venables said. “Through a lot of conversation, not only with him but other teammates, prior to making a decision to let him walk on, (I) got confirmation (about) who he was as a young man. … Openly, (he) just was honest … and through conversation with him, and again with teammates, (I) felt like he deserved some grace.”
Venables said it’s too early to tell if Harrington will play a significant role in the secondary this season, as he’s only been back with the team for a week. Before moving from safety to nickelback in 2021, Harrington missed the 2020 season due to a knee injury that required surgery. He also didn’t record any statistics last season before entering the portal.
“He’s walked on and he’s been good as far as high effort, tough, allows you to coach and things of that nature,” Venables said.
Defensive report card
Venables mentioned players that have caught his eye as far as consistency during the first few weeks of OU’s spring practices on Friday.
The first name he raised was redshirt junior cornerback Woodi Washington. Washington, who started just five games for the Sooners last season due to an undisclosed injury, is expected to be the leader of the secondary after the offseason departures of three-year starting safeties Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell.
The former four-star recruit played well when he did see the field in 2021, tallying 45 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.
“I think he's been one of the most consistent guys at all three levels,” Venables said. “I like our skill in the secondary. We're still learning language, alignments and some of the fundamental things that we want them to do, communication things, trying to create as much stress as we can. But I really like that secondary group led by Woodi. He’s been our most consistent guy.”
At the defensive line position, Venables described redshirt senior Jordan Kelley as the team’s “highest grade”’ player through nine practices. Kelley appeared in 11 games in 2021 and recorded six tackles including one for a loss, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry. Former OU defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey said at his pro day he expects Kelley to be a name to watch in the fall.
Venables also named fifth year Tulane transfer Jeffery Johnson, junior Reggie Grimes, and seniors Isaiah Coe and Josh Ellison as other defensive linemen who have “flashed.”
He noted that at linebacker, sophomore Danny Stutsman is “a little bit ahead of everybody else,” after nine practices this spring. He also said junior Shane Whitter and senior David Ugwoegbu have stood out so far and fifth-year senior DaShaun White has impressed when not banged up.
“Our buy-in has been outstanding,” Venables said. “Not (just) good, (the players are) up here all the time.”
