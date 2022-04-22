OU football: What Sooners players, coaches said ahead of Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue unveiling

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield’s Heisman statue unveiling is during halftime of OU’s annual spring game on Saturday.
Here’s everything current and former OU players and coaches have said about the Sooners’ sixth Heisman Trophy winner, gathered from press conferences and social media promotions.
Bob Stoops, former Oklahoma coach 1999-2016
“Baker does everything 110 percent. He’s all in. He was running the scout team and he was destroying the defense just with his plays, and energizing the defense just with his infectious attitude and personality. And running around slapping the coaches on the rear end. Again, as he’s a scout team player the year that he wasn’t able to play.”
“Maybe the best thing anybody wants a player to be called is the favorite guy in the locker room. And he was a great, great teammate to everybody.”
“With Baker under center, we were always going to be in a good position.”
Cale Gundy, OU wide receivers coach
“Baker actually grew up coming to a lot of Sooner games as a little kid. There’s multiple, multiple pictures of him wearing jerseys and being in the stadium or being down on the field after the game or for a spring game.”
“He was very social, loved to get around people. Had no problem speaking what was on his mind, and people just kind of naturally gravitated toward him.”
“Baker could take you to the very edge. And that very edge was trying to get the very best out of people.”
“When you’re around Baker, you never knew what was going to happen.”
Bill Bedenbaugh, OU offensive line coach
“I think the first thing he did was he worked extremely hard. Being at his best was so important to him. And again, I think that is what a leader should embody. You want to be at your best all the time and raise the guys up around you. And I think that’s what he did at a high level.”
“His love for Oklahoma, his love for this university and everything about it. When you love something, and you’re really, really passionate about it, it brings out the best in you and the best in others. And you can see that with him.”
“You just always knew whether you won the game or not, you always felt like you were going to win it because he was your quarterback.”
“I love Baker. He’s the ultimate competitor, and that’s what you want to be around. Great leader, just made everybody around him better and a great, great person. Excited to be a part (of his statue dedication). Excited to be a part of those small seasons with him and it’s gonna be a special time obviously for him and his family but really anyone that’s been involved with it.”
Nick Basquine, OU wide receiver 2014-19
“He’ll go 10 toes down, ready for any challenge as a competitor. He wasn’t afraid to fight. And you wanted to be in the foxhole with Baker.”
“He saw something in me, he believed in me more than I believed in myself sometimes.”
Caleb Kelly, OU linebacker 2016-21, Director of S.O.U.L. Mission
“Playing for Baker meant a lot, and I just think that he had such a good influence on me personally, but the entire team because of that positive, infectious personality he just showed every day.”
“He just showed (up) every day. I mean, he was him unapologetically.”
Brent Venables, OU head coach
“We saw each other at a UFC fight. Every time I've seen him on the field, we've played (OU at Clemson) and I saw him somewhere else too, but I've got great respect for Baker Mayfield. Man he's a tenacious competitor. He's a leader of men. He plays with passion and toughness and makes people around him better. I love his story. Everybody sees the glory but there's a story behind him and of course, Sooners know that, but just an amazing story.
“Guy just shows up if you hear Bob Stoops tell it. … It was like ‘heard this guy named Mayfield from Tech might be here today. Is Mayfield somewhere in here?’ If you knocked him down at Walmart, you wouldn't know who he is. He just looks like a J.A.G. Just a guy, right? And he's one of the best players to play the game. And you get a statue at Oklahoma, you're a dude, so pretty cool.
But I love how he competed. To me, my mindset as somebody going against him, you gotta cut the head off that snake because that cat right there you can't (say) ‘Oh, we're gonna take away these other guys, you gotta take away (Sterling Shepard) or the backs, no, Mayfield's the guy. And to me, he fueled the whole entire program, every single week, both sides of the ball. He had that type of charisma and toughness and leadership to him. And so what a great one. That's going to be an honor to be the fly on the wall this weekend for that.”
Dillon Gabriel, OU quarterback
“I'm gonna be excited to meet him. Obviously, (I was) watching from afar and got a lot of respect for him and what he's done for Oklahoma. He's done a bunch, won a bunch of games, but most importantly, just the passion he has for the game and Oklahoma, man, it’s real. I'm gonna be super excited to meet him, hopefully be able to further talk and get into a deeper conversation.”
“I think there's just so much I can learn from him and his whole journey, so I'm excited to just dive deeper into that.”
Shane Whitter, OU linebacker
“I think the energy has shifted, especially seeing how big the spring game is going to be because of (the statue dedication). And with the statue being shown, we all think it's going to be a great game and especially if we can pack The Palace, and hopefully the weather is good so everybody can come out.”
Jay Valai, OU cornerbacks coach (faced Mayfield on Georgia’s staff in 2017 Rose Bowl)
“To me, that was probably one of the most explosive offenses I've seen. It was Baker but as Baker plus (Marquise Brown) and Mark Andrews and (CeeDee Lamb). The whole entire team was elite to say the least. They ran the ball for a lot of yards that game as well too, and just having that mindset, obviously with (Rodney Anderson) as a running back and how good he was and just how good the whole entire team was, elite.
But Baker's leadership is what really drove them, and we knew the biggest thing is if we could slow down Baker in the way his tempo and his mindset was, eventually we could get them. But it was a tough game and they put up a lot of yards, and Baker's Baker, so he's elite.”
Brayden Willis, OU tight end
“I was being recruited while Baker was playing, and man, I mean, that's just the Sooner legend man. When you talk about some of the greats that have come through here, you gotta mention Baker. And I think it's so special that he's getting a statue, and I think it's so special that we're gonna get to honor him while I'm still here with the statue and I'm just so excited to see it. I know he's gonna be excited.
“I know there's a lot of stuff going on with him, but I have no doubt that he's gonna shake back and he's gonna do well, and I look forward to chopping it up with him. I've met him before, but I look forward to just chopping it up with him and picking his brain and seeing what he did to make their team so successful that I can implement to our team.”
Brian Darby, OU wide receiver
“It was exciting watching Baker. I’ve always been an Oklahoma fan, so when I got my offer my junior year, I automatically knew I wanted to come here and just build off what Baker and all the other greats have built here. It's been really good and I enjoyed watching him and CeeDee and (Marquise Brown) and all of them. We just want to build off that and we just want to improve what they did and do better and get a national championship here.”
