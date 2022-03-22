'We all need a fresh start': OU football's Jalen Redmond ready for spring, enhanced leadership after Sooners' defensive line departures

Jalen Redmond has experienced almost everything as a college athlete.
The rising redshirt junior achieved the highs of leading Oklahoma in sacks as a redshirt freshman, competing in a College Football Playoff and even returning a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown a season ago.
But he has also encountered his fair share of lows. Redmond missed the majority of his freshman year with blood clot issues, opted out of a COVID-19 plagued 2020 season, and missed five games in 2021 with a partially torn meniscus.
However, in spring practice, which started on Tuesday, Redmond finally feels healthy and has embraced the hardships he has faced, acknowledging some parts of the game are uncontrollable. The Midwest City native has also put an emphasis on improving his leadership abilities as a veteran returner among a relatively inexperienced defensive line.
“I feel good,” Redmond said on Tuesday after participating in OU’s first spring practice under new head coach Brent Venables. “I feel healthy. I feel I’m ready to get this thing going and I’ve been here for a minute. And man, went through the ups and downs. … I’m glad to be back.”
The 6-foot-3, 284-pound defensive tackle recorded 19 tackles — eight for loss — with 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries last season. Redmond ranked fourth on the team in sacks in 2021, behind Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey, who are all expected to be NFL Draft picks in April.
The trio’s departure and the arrival of an entirely new defensive staff after former coach Lincoln Riley’s exit was yet another change of pace for Redmond. Redmond feels football is finally ordinary after the Sooners’ switch from offseason workouts to preseason practices.
“It finally feels normal,” Redmond said. “With the changes and everything, everything happened so quick. It was different and kind of hard to adjust to all the new coaches coming in, but they showed nothing but love and cared for us when they got here. We all love them, so they helped a lot.”
Associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator Todd Bates among those assistants, who also happens to coach Redmond’s position group. Bates joined the Sooners’ staff after working under Venables at Clemson for five seasons.
Bates helped ease the process for Redmond, with various phone calls to build a relationship with the pass rusher. The 39-year-old assistant, who has become known for his poetry, and even his rap skills, has already shown off his abilities to the players, too.
A #Champ (C)an (H)andle (A)dversity & (M)aintain (P)oise…because they know the provider & supplier of their joy. pic.twitter.com/iUvUkeftRU— Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) March 13, 2022
In fact, Bates was so impressive, Redmond said no one on the team could compete with him in a rap battle.
“It’s only been a couple months, but so far I like Coach Bates a lot,” Redmond said. “And he’s been nothing but honest and straight up with us since he’s been here. … It’s just him being there for us. And he’s there for any of us on the D-line and anybody on this team.”
It’s likely that Redmond was among Bates’ priorities when establishing early relationships due to his experience. Redmond is the only returning starter on the defensive front, and will likely play most of the snaps alongside transfers and backups from last season in new roles.
With the changes, Redmond hopes to guide his younger teammates through the spring and looming season, like Thomas, Bonitto, Winfrey and other past starters aided him.
“It feels different not having them guys,” Redmond said. “Them guys I’ve been playing with since I’ve been here and been hanging out with and stuff. It’s putting a lot more on me. And I think I’m ready to step up and be a leader for this team.”
Now that his first eight-week offseason conditioning program with director of sports enhancement and strength and conditioning Jerry Schmidt is complete, Redmond feels he’s prepared for the next level, like his former teammates.
More importantly, the training has granted him confidence he hopes to keep with him throughout the spring and into the fall.
"I’ve been out for so long, so, even though I’ve been here, I haven’t technically played a lot of snaps like most guys,” Redmond said. “That’s exactly what it feels like — it’s fresh.
“We all need a fresh start.”
