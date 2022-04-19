OU football: Dillon Gabriel ready for full Sooners experience; Brent Venables makes final push for energy at spring game

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said if you saw former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield in a Wal-Mart, he’d be a J.A.G., “just a guy.”
Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel echoes Venables’ depiction of Mayfield as he heads into his first spring game in Norman. Despite charting over 8,000 collegiate passing yards and being one of the most sought-after signal callers in the transfer portal this offseason, Gabriel thinks of himself similarly to Mayfield, since he has yet to take an in-game snap at OU.
“I think as of right now, I really haven’t done anything on the field,” Gabriel said. “Walking around, I’m just the same old dude. But just for me, I think I hold myself to a higher standard in the way I carry myself in a positive way. … I don’t take this position lightly.”
While Mayfield returns to Gaylord-Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the unveiling of his Heisman statue, Gabriel will have his first opportunity to throw a pass in front of Sooners fans.
Gabriel said he’s excited to converse with Mayfield after the conclusion of the Red-White game, while also meeting numerous former players in attendance. The 6-foot left-hander will play some for both teams in the scrimmage, while being relieved by presumed backups Nick Evers, Micah Bowens, Ben Harris and Ralph Rucker.
Perhaps Mayfield, who transferred from Texas Tech to OU during his career, can lend advice to Gabriel, who’s in the process of embarking on his first season after transferring from Central Florida.
In all, Gabriel is ready to hit the gridiron for the first time in a game format, and transition from “same old dude” to leader, a position he called a “privilege.”
“We’re super blessed,” Gabriel said. “Every single day we get to walk in the building (and) everything’s ready for us. We just gotta attack. And just having guys come back, man, those are guys you watch and continue to look up to. That’s why I’m excited for the spring game.”
Venables talks alumni impact, crowd noise
A number of OU football alumni will return to Norman on Saturday to celebrate Mayfield’s statue dedication, but also to provide support amid the spring game.
Venables invited former Sooners linebacker Tom Wort and offensive lineman Lane Johnson to speak to the team on Tuesday morning. Those two and others will be split on the opposite sidelines of Owen Field during the spring game to cheer on the current team.
“I'm really excited about seeing all the former players and all the alumni,” Venables said. “There's going to be a tremendous showing from them and it makes this place really special. There's nowhere in college football that has the consistent alumni presence than the University of Oklahoma.
“I’ve always known that from afar, and there's other schools that have good support, but this is uncommon what we're about to see here this weekend. … Unfortunately many of them can't play for us, but it'll be a great great day.”
Venables’ appeal for fans to show up to Saturday’s game is already well documented, but on Tuesday he reemphasized his desire to see a packed Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. In trying to take OU’s program “from good to great,” support plays a vital role.
“We have an opportunity every time we compete, and really every sport on this campus does, to create an amazing home field advantage, and you can win games that way,” Venables said. “When the crowd takes the game over and you take the life out of the opponent and you make it hard for them to manage and communicate, you just suffocate them with energy, and intensity, and passion and noise, it has a dramatic effect.
“We're transitioning our program, and to be the best of the best, man, then everything does matter. Everything does count. … We have an opportunity to again create the most hostile environment in college football, and that’s what we want.”
Bates impressed by Kelley, Redmond
As Todd Bates finishes up his spring practices as the Sooners’ defensive tackles coach, he has been particularly impressed with two of his players.
Redshirt junior Jalen Redmond didn’t get to chase after opposing quarterbacks for five games last season after a partial meniscus tear. However, he still produced eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in eight contests and should reemerge as one of the Big 12’s best pass rushers come fall.
“He's been showing up and putting the work in,” Bates said. “He's a talented pass rusher man. His ability to get after the quarterback, to put moves on moves and cause pressure and wreak havoc, he has the ability to do that. I've seen him from day one to now just grow in our playbook and in our scheme, and just getting more and more comfortable with what we're doing.
“I'm excited to be coaching him. He's got a lot of upside. I expect him to have a big year for us, and (I’m) just really looking forward to him finishing (spring practice) strong.”
Meanwhile, redshirt senior Jordan Kelley has continued to create buzz after former OU defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey said at his pro day that he expects Kelley to improve drastically in the coming season.
Bates backed up hype surrounding the Tulsa native, who registered six tackles and forced one fumble in limited playing time last season. Bates also said Kelley has become a leader in the position group alongside Tulane transfer Jeffery Johnson.
“He's just grown,” Bates said of Kelley. “I saw in the first walkthrough we ever had, just the kid is trying to work with technique and fundamentals, and he's really hungry for it. He played some last year but he didn't play a lot and he had other guys ahead of him. And I've just seen him be hungry for it and just prepare for his moment, and now that moment is here and he's ready.”
