OU football: Dillon Gabriel remembers friendly filmmaker killed in Ukraine; Daniel Parker brings pancakes to Sooners' offense — 3 things to know from spring practice

When a fractured clavicle sidelined Dillon Gabriel for the last 10 games of his final season at Central Florida, he started to grow close with Brent Renaud.
A decorated video journalist who had contributed to The New York Times, NBC and HBO, Renaud was stationed in Orlando for fall 2021 to direct an ESPN team series documentary called “Our Time: UCF Football.”
While Renaud chronicled Gus Malzahn’s first season as the Knights’ head coach in 12 episodes that aired on ESPN+, the injured Gabriel, now the starting quarterback for Oklahoma, struck up a bond with the visiting filmmaker through sideline conversations.
Renaud would tell Gabriel stories about his previous coverage overseas, but Gabriel had no idea his newfound friend had intentions of going to Ukraine, which has been under siege by Russian forces since late February.
While working on a Times Studios series about Ukrainian refugees, Renaud was shot and killed by Russian forces last Sunday, March 27, in the town of Irpin near Kyiv. He was 51. The news came as a shock to Gabriel as he prepared for his second week of spring practice with the Sooners after committing to OU on Jan. 3.
I’m so shook right now. We got so close during your time with me at UCF. We checked on each other so often and talked about so much during my time off of the field. We even talked about when you used to go to Iran to film documentaries. Rest In Peace Brent. God bless. Prayers up. https://t.co/o2wiD2WC0g— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) March 13, 2022
“It's just a crazy story, and I think he’ll forever be remembered for how courageous he was,” Gabriel said Wednesday, speaking at an Oklahoma press conference for the first time since his transfer. “But most of all, he's just a great guy to me, so I’m just super thankful I got to meet him, and obviously rest in peace to him.
“He came over to my house when my family would come up (from Hawaii) and we had eaten dinner together, and he's been in my house, so it was just crazy to think about (his death), but just a great man, like a true genuine man.”
Missouri transfer Parker prefers pancakes to catches
Daniel Parker received a phone call.
“Hey, do you still want to be a Sooner?” OU assistant Joe Jon Finley asked the then-Missouri tight end.
“Without a doubt I want to be a Sooner,” the fifth-year senior responded.
Parker entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Nov. 29 before committing to Oklahoma on Dec. 22. He was the first transfer addition under head coach Brent Venables, and reunited with Finley, his position coach with the Tigers from 2018.
“We had that connection,” Parker said of Finley. “He knows what I’m about. I know what he’s about. So it was just good to get back with him.”
Parker recorded 41 catches for 337 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons at Missouri. Known more as a blocking threat, Parker played offensive tackle and defensive end in high school before being recruited as a four-star pass rusher. Personally, Parker felt that to expand his game further, he needed a different school, and felt OU was the right fit.
The Kansas City native wasn’t expecting to start, or even earn more catches in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense when he came to Norman. Parker was more concerned with doing what would be best for the team.
“Whatever Coach Lebby and Coach Venables want out of me, I’m here to give it to them,” Parker said. “So, the team is first for me. Rather have zero catches and 50 pancakes, I’m fine with that, that makes my day. As long as the team is where we need to be I’m fine.
The Sooners’ tight ends room includes fellow fifth-year senior and likely starter Brayden Willis, along with early-enrollee freshmen Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn. While Parker projects to earn more opportunity in the passing game with OU, his blocking prowess won’t go unnoticed.
“I definitely do,” senior running back Eric Gray said, asked if he thinks Parker will receive more chances offensively. “I definitely think he’s a selfless guy. When the ball comes to him, he’s gonna make plays. I heard him say the other day, if he has six pancakes and two catches, that’s a good game for him. So I think he’s going to be great for us.”
Gundy pleased with offensive install progress
Learning a new offensive system is a strain for players and coaches alike.
Cale Gundy has coached offense for Oklahoma since Bob Stoops was hired in 1999, and he admitted on Wednesday it hasn't been easy adjusting to new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s methods. Despite the challenges that come with installing a new offensive system, Gundy has been pleased with what he has seen so far in the early days of spring practice.
“I love the system that we're in offensively, it's a very exciting system,” Gundy said. “And we’ve got a very impressive offensive coordinator. He’s as well rounded as any offensive mind I've ever been around, and ever in college football.”
Gundy, a former OU quarterback from 1990-1993, has maintained numerous responsibilities under multiple coaching staffs during his time in Norman. He has coached running backs, inside wide receivers, served as recruiting coordinator, and has even shared offensive coordinator and assistant head coaching duties in the past.
Under Lebby, Gundy is coaching the entire wide receiver position group while also serving as Brent Venables’ assistant head coach. The Midwest City native said he was raised to lend a helping hand wherever he’s needed and that having an ensemble of responsibilities has made him not only a better coach, but a better person.
“I think it's something that I was born with,” Gundy said. “I love taking on responsibilities. I like to be in charge or in control. Over a lot of years, I have no problem giving my input, whether my input is taken or whether I'm told it's a good idea or a bad idea.”
“I just want to help, that’s all I want to do. I want to help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.