OU football: Wanya Morris more focused in 2nd spring with Sooners; Joe Jon Finley fond of Daniel Parker’s toughness

Last season was a difficult time for Wanya Morris.
He transferred to Oklahoma from Tennessee last offseason and appeared just six times as a Sooners backup in 2021. The senior offensive lineman opened up on Wednesday about the struggles he endured last fall.
“(Last season) was definitely a difficult one because moving from Tennessee to Oklahoma, that’s a lot of travel first of all,” Morris said. “And there was just a lot of stuff going on when that happened. Personally, I was going through (a lot) mentally because you’ve got to deal with so much stress, the move in and learning the playbook.”
A former five-star recruit according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, Morris didn’t earn as much playing time as he was hoping for in 2021. However, with offensive linemen Tyrese Robinson and Marquis Hayes declaring for the NFL draft, Morris could see the field more in 2022.
Morris said he has made adjustments during the offseason to become a better player. He also feels more focused during this spring compared to last.
“It was definitely hard, especially mentally because I’m comfortable playing,” Morris said about his lack of playing time. “But I feel like I really needed that year because I never really got my redshirt freshman year. So that helped me mature a lot, grow up and see a lot of things about myself that I needed to see.”
“And this year I just feel like I come with a better intensity, better focus this year, I'm able to do things and see things that I couldn't do or see before, so it's all been a help.”
Finley loves Parker’s physicality
Daniel Parker arrived at Missouri in 2018 expecting to compete at defensive end.
It was the position he’d shined at in high school, and it was the role he was ultimately recruited to Columbia for as a three-star prospect. However, Joe Jon Finley, OU’s tight ends coach who then held the same position for the Tigers, saw the potential for him to get on the field quicker at a new spot.
“We had an injury in camp and we told him, ‘man you can play right now if you come over to tight end,’” Finley said. “And he didn't realize how early and how often he was going to have to play. We ended up having a few more injuries that year, and he ended up starting the last half of the season. And he played really well.
“It's a big testament to how intelligent he is to pick up an offense in less than a year. And then, just how physical he played. A lot of times for the freshmen, it's hard for those guys to play physically because a lot of times they have a lot of things going through their mind, but he's done that well (at Missouri) and he's done it well (here at Oklahoma). He's picked up the offense very well here.”
Parker shouldn’t struggle adjusting to a new playbook since he arrived at OU after committing to the Sooners on Dec. 22, especially given how fast he picked up Missouri’s offense.
During his first season playing tight end, Parker earned SEC all-freshman honors, recording six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. He started 13 games throughout the next two seasons before deciding to transfer to OU and reunite with his former position coach. Finley said Wednesday that he’s excited to work with Parker again and witness his distinct physicality on the field.
Finley recalls a particular play when Parker showed off his physicality. During a game at Florida in Parker’s freshman season at Missouri, he blocked a safety toward the sideline, even running into cheerleaders.
“Man, you can ask any coach on our staff, you can go back to winter workouts, he just brings the mindset that gives you chills when you think about old school football.” Finley said of Parker. “We're going to be physical and that's the part that he absolutely loves. He can go out and catch the ball.
“It all comes back to the mindset, he couldn't come here at a better time fitting in with the mindset of (Sooners head coach Brent Venables). Physical, fast and plays extremely hard. He's a picture of that. You could put his name next to that in the dictionary.”
Darby confident during spring practices
Brian Darby is enjoying himself this spring while learning offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system.
The junior wide receiver, who appeared in seven games and caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns last season, is looking to have a bigger impact in the Sooners’ new offense. Darby sees the upcoming year as a chance for a clean slate under the new staff.
“I want to be the best of course, as much as anybody might say,” Darby said. “That's always been my mindset ever since I've been a young boy playing Pop Warner flag football, I always wanted to be the best.
“So just me developing and continuing to work every day and getting coached by all of the coaches and everybody in our receiver room pushing everybody else to get better and catch every ball. Get your routes and know the play.”
After missing time early in the year due to an undisclosed injury, Darby’s sophomore season ended on high notes, as he scored a career-long 42-yard touchdown vs. Texas Tech and an 11-yard touchdown at Oklahoma State.
“It really boosted my confidence,” Darby said. “I've always known the type of player I've been. Like they say, you’ve just got to wait for your opportunity, and when your opportunity comes to just excel and do what you’ve always been doing. Those two touchdowns really helped me in my confidence and really just helped me build to the offseason and show what I can do. I know what I can do, everybody has seen what I can do.
“(The injury) was difficult but that's a part of football, injuries come with football so I just put my head in the ground, just continue to work. Rehab, studying the playbook even more and just going back out there.”
