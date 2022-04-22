 Skip to main content
OU football: Baker Mayfield, in Norman for Heisman statue unveiling, fills out job application at Tarahumara’s while awaiting potential NFL trade

  • Updated
Baker Mayfield

Heisman winner Baker Mayfield stands on the court during the OU vs. Texas basketball game Feb. 17.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Baker Mayfield has found a new home.

But not with another NFL team.

During his return to Norman for the unveiling of his commemorative Heisman Trophy statue, the former Oklahoma quarterback stopped by local Mexican restaurant Tarahumara’s on Thursday.

While awaiting a potential trade away from the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield filled out a job application at the restaurant in his pursuit of new employment.

According to the application, obtained via Twitter, Mayfield has applied for a busboy position and is not seeking compensation for his work, aside from free queso.

Mayfield helmed the Sooners’ offense from 2015-17, tallying 12,292 yards and 119 touchdowns and leading OU to a pair of College Football Playoff appearances.

The Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he has played in 60 games across the last four seasons. However, Cleveland acquired Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson during the offseason with plans to make him its starter.

Mayfield’s Heisman statue is set to be revealed during halftime of OU’s spring game, which kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Sports editor

Mason Young is The Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered OU women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

