OU football: DaShaun White’s return, Key Lawrence’s emerging leadership — 3 things to know after Sooners’ 1st spring practice

Walking DaShaun White through his options wasn’t an easy task for Ted Roof.
White says he isn’t one to automatically trust others. Roof believes the best relationships aren’t forged with haste.
When Roof was named Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach by head coach Brent Venables on Dec. 10, he had only a short time to persuade players like White, who was on the fence of going to the NFL or returning to Norman.
“To walk in the door and day one you make a phone call to a kid,” Roof said, “or you sit down with a kid you’ve never met, and you try to advise him on what he needs to do with the rest of his life as a complete stranger, that’s different. It takes time to develop trust. It’s not something that you just walk in and with decisions like that you let a total stranger just walk into your life and tell you what to do.”
So, based on what he heard and the film he watched, Roof carefully gave White and his family his evaluation of potential next steps. On the other side, White gradually bought into Venables and Roof’s plans for him within their defense.
“It was one of those things that I knew I had to make the right decision for myself,” White said. “I really felt like deep down inside, I have a lot, just left so much on the table here, and if I had went on and went to the league, I knew that it probably would have been one of those things that just would have kind of ate at me for for quite some time, just knowing that I didn't leave the legacy that I wanted to here. I didn't do the things that I wanted to do here.
“And so that's essentially what it came down to was me feeling like I just left too much on the plate. And I know there's another level that I can get to, and that's the only plan for next year.
Even after posting a career-high 66 tackles — five for loss — as a 12-game starter, White was personally motivated to come back to OU as a fifth-year senior. The 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker announced his decision on Jan. 14 and is now leading the Sooners’ linebackers through one more spring of practices.
“I think he did the right thing for himself, his family and for our football team,” said Roof, who will now have a steady veteran in his position group. “Absolutely, 100 percent think he did the right thing.”
Lawrence becoming defensive leader
Key Lawrence is used to change.
The junior safety is learning his third defensive scheme ahead of his third collegiate season. Even in high school, Lawrence was coached by a different defensive coordinator each season, he said.
Last season the transfer from Tennessee made two starts at safety before making two more starts at cornerback, yet another change. However, The 6-foot-1 speedster declared he’s practicing at safety under the new staff.
But now with three-year starters Pat Fields transferred to Stanford and Delarrin Turner-Yell off to the NFL draft, respectively, Lawrence is embracing a new role as a veteran presence in Oklahoma’s safeties room.
“I’m trying to step up this year as the leader,” Lawrence said.
The Nashville native recorded 47 tackles — 3.5 tackles for loss — a sack, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles last season. He was also an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention choice by conference head coaches.
Lawrence and the Sooners defense were excited to participate in their first practice with the new coaching staff on Tuesday. Lawrence, who’s transitioning from a young transfer to a veteran leader in OU’s secondary, is using last season’s position change as experience for this season’s coaching transitions.
“It really just taught me to be ready for whatever comes your way,” Lawrence said. “Just understand that you gotta be versatile. You have to learn fast, have to adapt fast, and life can hit you quick.”
Venables a players' coach
When spring practice kicked off at 9 a.m. Tuesday inside the Everest Training Center, Venables stretched the middle of the field along with his team as strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt paced around, barking orders.
The scene was yet another display of the energy and passion that continues to endear the first-time head coach to his players. White says it's silly, but he first noticed how much Venables cared about him when the Sooners’ coach bought each player a Hyperice package that included a percussion gun and air compression recovery pants.
XMAS in FEBRUARY 🎅🏽⭕️U…What’s BEST for the PLAYERS💪🏾#OUDNA #DTS #BOOMER #ChampU pic.twitter.com/5pwpUm9f2k— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) February 16, 2022
“I think it was easy to see in his actions and just the things that he started doing,” White said. “He’s one of those people that it's clear that he's a players first coach, and he always says that he's gonna love us. He’s gonna love us tough but he’s gonna love us hard too. I think that he demonstrates that in his actions every single day.
“I'll never wonder if he loves me or not because I can tell, whether he's yelling at me right in my face, like literally right here, or if he's telling me I did a good job on something.”
Defensive lineman Jeffrey Johnson, a fifth-year senior who transferred from Tulane, was immediately drawn to Venables by his enthusiasm. He’s among the 10 new arrivals from the other programs who were treated to dinner at Norman steakhouse The Ranch back on Feb. 10.
Great night of fellowship, food and fun.#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/63dpt3Gsfo— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 11, 2022
“Just coming here, I've never seen a coach with his passion, and it’s crazy,” Johnson said. “It just makes players want to play even harder for him. … I think that's gonna be a big thing for us next year.”
