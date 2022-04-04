OU football: Jay Valai says 'it's a drug' working with Brent Venables; David Ugwoegbu, Jordan Kelley enjoying new defensive staff

Jay Valai is loving his first spring camp on Brent Venables’ staff.
Oklahoma’s new co-defensive coordinator, hired on Jan. 11 after one season at Alabama, has never worked with Venables previously. However, the energy he first witnessed from the former Clemson coordinator when the two met at a recruiting function in Miami has persisted into Valai’s first spring practice with the Sooners.
“It’s a drug being around him 24-7 and it’s always ‘go-go-go, passion-passion-passion, intensity-intensity-intensity,’” said Valai, who coaches OU’s cornerbacks and nicklebacks. “And you see why he’s the best defensive mind in football. Just his mindset and how intentional he is and how he teaches. It’s not just ‘boom-boom-boom,’ it’s teaching to the minute detail of everything.
“Coach Venables is just a tremendous dude, tremendous person. And once again, you talk about leading from the front, not from the back, leading by example — he’s that guy for all of us. I’m beyond excited to be around him, and being, I guess, the only guy that has never worked with him on the defense, but he’s always been a good friend and being with him has just been amazing for me.”
Just two seasons ago, Valai was coaching against OU as Texas’ cornerbacks coach when the Sooners overcame the Longhorns 53-45 in quadruple-overtime. The Euless, Texas, native who played college ball at Wisconsin said back on March 3 that he grew up very aware of OU. He then received an even closer look at his future home in the 2020 Red River Showdown.
“It was weird being on that side,” Valai said. “I'm happy being on this side. But it was energy. I think it's one of the biggest rivalries in football, and I'm not talking about college, I'm talking about any sport in general.
“But it was awesome. Obviously, a lot of big plays and guys playing aggressive and physical and talking and energy. And I think that's one reason people get addicted to football like it's a drug, it’s because of games like that and rivalries like that. With the conference we’re going to, it just means more, I guess that game just means more, too.”
Ugwoegbu stays at MLB, eyes strong season
David Ugwoegbu never thought about transferring away following Lincoln Riley’s departure.
Despite defensive coaching staff changes and depleted depth at defensive end and outside linebacker following Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto’s declaration for the NFL draft, the senior is settled in the middle of the field.
“My position at the MIKE (middle linebacker) is pretty sound right now,” Ugwoegbu said.
Ugwoegbu also wanted to stay at his current position when he found out OU hired Brent Venables and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof. The 6-foot-4, 249-pounder played rush linebacker as a freshman before transitioning during the 2020 season.
“Definitely not,” Ugwoegbu said on thinking about switching positions with new coaches. “I definitely wanted to stay right where I was. They dropped so much knowledge and insight on the position to me. I can’t wait to show the rest of the world.”
Ugwoegbu made four starts last season, trading time primarily with now-graduate senior DaShaun White, and NFL hopeful Brian Asamoah. The Katy, Texas, native recorded 49 tackles with 1.5 going for loss a season ago.
Ugwoegbu also noted Venables and Roof have already watched some of his performances from last season and given him advice on improvements.
Last season was “frustrating” for Ugwoegbu. But now during spring practices, he’s focused on enhancing his speed and cutting down on his weight. And with Venables and Roof as his new coaches, Ugwoegbu aims for a sizable role at the same position.
Kelley embracing new staff, energy during spring practice
Jordan Kelley considers Spring the season of new beginnings.
The redshirt senior defensive lineman has sensed a fresh energy surrounding Oklahoma’s football program during the last few weeks, and since Venables and his defensive staff’s arrival. As practice commenced in March, Kelley not only has seen differences on the practice field, but in the culture of the team.
“I think you can just hear from the older guys who come in, just talking about how different it is, different pace of practice,” Kelley said. “(Venables), he's just … 120 percent all the time and it uplifts everybody and brings a ton of energy every day. In and out, he never changes.”
Kelley appeared in 11 games last season and recorded six total tackles, including one for a loss, and also forced a fumble in the Sooners’ 76-0 win over Western Carolina on Sept. 11. He has caught the eye of former OU defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who told reporters at his Pro Day that Kelley is a name to watch for ahead of the upcoming season.
Kelley said he’s learning new things everyday from co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, who came from Clemson to Norman with Venables. The former three-star prospect from Tulsa hopes this spring, with a different set of coaches and a more vibrant atmosphere, will elevate his game to the next level and prepare him for a breakout in 2022.
“I feel like people come to work no matter what because you have to, but it's definitely fun going out there with the new staff,” Kelley said. “Everything is new, it brings that much more (optimism). It definitely is a new energy and it encourages people to come out and practice that much harder.”
