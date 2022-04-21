 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners release spring game rosters; DeMarco Murray, Miguel Chavis to coach split squads

  • Updated
  • 0
Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

The Pride of Oklahoma makes the OU sign before the game against Western Carolina Sept. 11.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma released its Red Team and White Team rosters for Saturday's spring game on Thursday evening.

Running backs coach DeMarco Murray will helm the Red Team while defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis will coach the White Team. Consistent with what head coach Brent Venables announced Tuesday, starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel will take snaps for both teams.

The traditional split-squad game format returns for this year's contest after OU tested a different model under coach Lincoln Riley in 2021.

Last spring, Oklahoma's roster was not divided and drafted into two teams for an intrasquad scrimmage. Rather, the Sooners played two 15 minute halves, rapidly running their offense against their defense, which began the game up 21-0 and received additional points for positive results.

Venables' first spring game as OU's coach kicks off at 3 p.m. CT Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (SoonerSports.tv). Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue will be dedicated during halftime.

Sports editor

Mason Young is The Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered OU women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

