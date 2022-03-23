'I'll fit right in': Tulane transfer Jeffery Johnson seamlessly joins OU football's d-line after facing Sooners last season

Sometimes, Jeffery Johnson sits in his room at night, still trying to wrap his mind around the winding series of events that brought him to Oklahoma.
Last Sept. 4, Johnson trotted onto Owen Field for the first time. However, his initial snaps on the Sooners’ home turf came in powder blue as a captain for visiting Tulane. Making six tackles, the senior defensive tackle helped the Green Wave surprise then-No. 2 OU with a season-opening scare in a 40-35 loss.
“We came here and did things they didn't expect us to do,” Johnson said of the near-upset that featured two Tulane interceptions of preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler. “It didn't come out our way, but I thought I had a pretty good game. That’s why I'm here.”
Johnson was later surprised when Oklahoma emerged as a suitor for his services after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 7. With no previous connection to the Sooners, that one game aside, and no relationship with anyone on newly hired coach Brent Venables’ staff, Johnson knew transferring to Norman would be stepping “out on a limb.”
Undeterred, he committed to OU over LSU, Michigan, Missouri and Florida on Jan. 14 and the move has worked out pleasantly for him and the Sooners. The NFL draft depleted Oklahoma’s defensive line depth from last season, but Johnson is already emerging as a veteran leader who perfectly fits those gaps.
The fifth-year transfer remains excited about playing for the energetic Venables after his first spring practice with OU on Tuesday.
“I had a lot of options coming in the transfer portal,” Johnson said, “but one thing that stuck out to me was the coaching staff. Just coming here on my visit, they were up front, but what stuck out to me was they really cared about you as a person, rather than just as a player. The whole time it was just about family and being together.”
At Tulane, Johnson was a four-year contributor and two-year starter. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound stalwart tallied 136 tackles — 14 for loss — eight sacks, one pass deflection and three fumble recoveries across 46 games.
During his time in New Orleans, though, coaches had convinced him transferring to another school would be stressful due to learning new schemes and plays. Then he met OU defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, who revealed otherwise during Johnson’s recruitment.
In fact, Bates’ techniques are what Johnson already learned with the Green Wave, which helped ease the transition into the program, more so than for returning Sooners who aren’t familiar with their new coach’s methods.
“It was kind of unexpected coming here,” Johnson said of the playbook similarities and his quick acclimation. “I thought I was gonna come in and have to try to fit in, but just getting to know Coach Bates and how he coaches… I won’t say I was ahead of the guys, but I knew more than they did. I kind of took a step up and took that (leadership) role early, just coming in here just so I can help them guys out.”
Johnson said it took him only one or two days of feeling out his teammates to become comfortable leading them through winter workouts and into spring ball.
His roommate is fellow fifth-year senior Jonah Laulu, a defensive end who transferred to OU after two seasons as a starter at Hawaii. For Johnson, strengthening relationships with Laulu and other positionmates like redshirt junior tackle Jalen Redmond has come naturally, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“With his leadership and his work ethic, he was accepted by the group immediately,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said of Johnson. “He's helped lead the group right now. When you recruit a captain from another team and you put him in your locker room, that's usually a good thing, and in this instance it’s been a very good thing.
“I'm really proud of him, and proud of our guys for how they've accepted him, but again, that's a mutual thing. That's street cred, man. You’ve gotta come in and earn that, and he has.”
After following Venables to OU from Clemson, Roof and Bates are tasked with replacing NFL-bound tackle Perrion Winfrey and edge rushers Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto.
The trio collectively produced 37.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks in 2021. Those marks were good for 38 percent of OU’s TFLs and 62 percent of its sacks last season.
With the ability and experience to make up for lost numbers, Johnson will play a key part in Venables’ attempt to unleash his “suffocating defense” on the Big 12 in 2022. September will return sooner than anticipated, and he’ll be back on Owen Field, this time donning the crimson and cream.
“I think I’ve got a chance to do something special this year, just because of it being my last year,” Johnson said. “Just coming from Tulane and what I’ve come from before, I think I'll fit right in… I should just keep doing what I've been doing.”
