OU football: Danny Stutsman embracing larger role during first spring practices with Sooners

Danny Stutsman wants to become a leader and make a name for himself on the field.
The sophomore linebacker has already become a fan favorite with his goofy personality off the field, shown in his frequent social media antics, which include selfies and joking with teammates.
Had my first interview, but here is a picture of @dtturner11 looking quite spiffy pic.twitter.com/LlmT3m0IzL— DannyStutsman (@FbStutsman) March 28, 2022
Stutsman appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, totaling 38 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a sack last season. The former three-star recruit from Foundation Academy in Florida out-performed expectations in his first year, yet with a new coaching staff and more experience under his belt, he’s ready to take the next step.
“It’s been exciting, coming in here last year I was the fresh guy on the block,” Stutsman said. “No one knew me… but I've taken a bigger role, I've stepped up. (I’ve gotten) more reps, I'm competing… I want to be a leader out there. I'm vocal, transitioning myself from a young freshman to a sophomore who’s eager.”
As a fall enrollee, Stutsman didn’t get to experience spring practice in Norman while finishing high school. This spring, he has become more comfortable with his teammates and gained more confidence on the field as Oklahoma commenced its first round of practices last week. More specifically. Stutsman said he’s learning to put more responsibility on himself, helping him step into a leadership role.
OU coach Brent Venables pointed out OU's lack of depth at linebacker on Monday, which presents Stutsman with an opportunity to step up and lead the pack. The Sooners return just 12 starts at the position in 2022, and Stutsman expects to play a more significant role alongside redshirt senior DaShaun White and senior David Ugwoegbu, who boast most of the returning starts.
“Just lead, be confident,” Stutsman said about what he needs to do to achieve his goals. “This is my defense. At (middle linebacker), you're directing the guys. Whatever you say they do, so just be confident with it, just don't overthink it, and just play football.”
Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof have been coaching the linebackers during practice and in meetings. The duo has experience guiding players at the position to reach new heights, most recently at Clemson with former three-star recruit James Skalski, who became a first team All-ACC selection in 2021.
“It's awesome, (Venables) is always there,” Stutsman said. “Every single meeting he always has his foot in the door. He's always pushing us. We have two coaches that are coaching the linebackers which is awesome. Everyone's elevating their game, our room is deep and everyone's stepping up. I love it.”
Resembling Stutsman, Venables has electric energy that helps him be a better leader. The first-year head coach uses a microphone at practice to make sure he’s heard and to call out players when they mess up.
“I think I have a switch,” Stutsman said. “I can be a funny guy but when I hit that field, I'm competing. I think (Venables’) switch broke. He's 120 percent every single second of the day, which is awesome. You need a guy like that leading because people are gonna follow and it's been great.”
Stutsman isn’t afraid to step out of his comfort zone, and he credits his father, Steve, with helping shape the man he is today. Through Steve's lessons, Venables' energy, and a greater sense of comfortability, Stutsman has all the tools to have a breakout season and emerge as an authority on the field in 2022.
“My dad, I'm a mirror replica of him,” Stutsman said about where he gets his personality traits. “He's always done that, he's showing me that he's comfortable. People love that, people follow that. When you have that energy and then you can be successful, other people start noticing that you don't have to be so uptight and you can get stuff done.
“Just the way he lives, I look up to him. That’s my hero and that’s how a son is."
