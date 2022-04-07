OU football: How Cal transfer McKade Mettauer matches Bill Bedenbaugh’s intensity, aims for spot on Sooners’ offensive line in 2022

After McKade Mettauer entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he received a phone call from a familiar face.
“We got a spot for you,” Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said to the Cal transfer.
The redshirt junior offensive lineman asked Bedenbaugh to give him time to think about his decision. But just minutes later, Mettauer made up his mind and called Bedenbaugh back.
“OK, I’m in,” he said.
The commitment to OU proved to be a full-circle moment for the former Bears standout. A Woodlands, Texas, native, Mettauer met Bedenbaugh as a high school recruit. However, he wasn’t then considered for a scholarship at Oklahoma as a three-star prospect. After years of developing out west, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound guard returns to his original region to play at a school he always wanted.
“I always wanted to go to Oklahoma, just didn’t get the opportunity to go out of high school,” Mettauer said after spring practice on Wednesday. “The recruiting pitch when I started to transfer, there wasn’t really one because I knew Oklahoma was Oklahoma.”
The former Cal standout started 28 career games at right guard before transferring to OU on Dec. 27, just seven days after entering the portal. Mettauer was brought in to replace three-year starting guard Marquis Hayes.
Originally hesitant to offer Mettauer a scholarship as a high schooler, Bedenbaugh has been impressed with the development that made Mettauer into an All-Pac 12 honorable mention last season.
“Who knows how he’ll contribute right now, but really, really good first impression,” Bedenbaugh said before spring ball began. “We didn’t bring him in here to be a backup. Now obviously, he’s got to earn it. … (I) knew him from high school, didn’t recruit him out of high school, but he’s really developed. Extremely smart kid. Tough kid. He’s competitive. He’s doing all the right things right now.”
Bedenbaugh was retained by OU head coach Brent Venables after the latter was hired on Dec. 5. The addition of Mettauer was a match made in heaven for the coaching duo. The offensive guard brings experience, but also an intensity only his coaches could rival.
Mettauer’s preference of playing with ferocity was one of the reasons he left Cal. He said Bedenbaugh’s style matches his own.
“We’re both intense guys,” Mettauer said. “And I think my personality and my play style is matching up better to how these coaches like it, as opposed to how it was in California.
“The way the coaches like the intensity here, as opposed to where I came from, I like that. And it gives me a chance to play free and not worry about being reprimanded for accidentally throwing the guy on the ground or whatever.”
Mettauer also said he’s excited to return to an area that enjoys football. In California, he said the environment surrounding the sport wasn’t nearly the same as in the Midwest.
Mettauer didn’t have to adjust to living in Norman given its proximity to his hometown, but he did have to learn how to be a new guy in a program again. Once a leader for the Bears, he’s now one of 11 transfers who have either enrolled early or are yet to arrive at OU.
But after a few weeks of spring ball, Mettauer has grown comfortable in his role and with his new teammates.
“You gotta prove yourself wherever you go,” Mettauer said. “And I didn’t feel comfortable at the beginning. I wasn’t gonna be on the first day telling guys what to do. I was gonna prove myself before I started putting myself in a leadership role. … Further proving myself, I do think that a lot of guys are starting to acclimate to me and asking me for help (and) knowing that I do have that experience.”
Mettauer played right guard during all 28 of his collegiate starts at Cal. But redshirt senior Chris Murray started 13 games at that position for the Sooners last season, earning an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection by league head coaches.
During the early portions of spring camp, Mettauer has been playing at left guard given the circumstances. A difficult transition at first, Mettauer said he has adjusted well to the different placement.
“I think there’s a pretty big difference,” Mettauer said. “Once you switch over, I would say it takes at least half a practice to get that stance.”
Mettauer said he has learned a fast-paced offense similar to coordinator Jeff Lebby’s in the past and is glad to support other lineman during the playbook installation. At first, the quick offense seemed like an issue for the larger offensive linemen, but after a full winter session of workouts and conditioning with coach Jerry Schmidt, Mettauer said the group is ready to surprise.
Among those in Bedenbaugh’s unit beside Mettauer and Murray are returning starters in juniors Anton Harrison and Andrew Raym. Sophomore Savion Byrd, sophomore TCU transfer Tyler Guyton and senior Wanya Morris project to contribute as well.
“We’re using it to our advantage,” Mettauer said of the offense. “And we’re going to catch some defenses on their heels. And we’re gonna smell blood and we’re gonna attack.”
Mettauer said the group has started to become closer off the field by eating dinner together or just hanging out. Fostering relationships with fellow offensive linemen at OU is a venture Mettauer never thought he’d get to participate in as a high school recruit after not receiving an offer.
But now, after years of dedication and improvement, he finally aims to earn a spot and contribute to the Sooners’ offensive line in 2022.
“(He’s) strong, athletic (and) moves really well,” Raym said. “Definitely see him helping us.”
