'Working his tail off': OU football's Kani Walker vying for role with Sooners after transferring from Louisville

When Kani Walker entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in January, he was already connected to Oklahoma.
Sooners' defensive coordinator Ted Roof, a fellow Georgia native, had a prior relationship with the redshirt freshman cornerback’s high school coach, Johnny White. When Walker decided to depart Louisville on Jan. 10, it was almost as if destiny brought him to Norman.
That familiarity with the coaching staff attracted Walker to OU. From his first phone call with Roof and head coach Brent Venables that lasted hours, Walker felt like he’d found a new home.
“You don't play football for the rest of your life,” Walker said. “I think that was one of the most important things to me that made me want to choose OU because, life after football, then what? Can you come back to these coaches? Can you come back to the facility and still feel welcomed home and stuff like that?
“So I felt like it was a no-brainer, and of course, we’re at Oklahoma so the football aspect is always gonna be taken care of.”
Fast-forward to spring practices, and Walker is creating a lot of buzz on the field. Coaches and players alike have complimented his work ethic and overall talent, indicating he could potentially have a big impact in the Sooners’ secondary.
In addition to Venables and Roof, Walker has built a strong relationship with co-defensive coordinator Jay Valai. Back in March, Valai, who coaches cornerbacks and nickelbacks, spoke highly of Walker and mentioned him as a player to watch ahead of the 2022 season.
At 6-foot-2, Walker is the tallest cornerback on the roster, providing much-needed height to a secondary that has been notably undersized in recent seasons.
“Kani is a hard working dude, his mindset is the right way,” Valai said. “He fights and he's focused on everything he does. He's very intentional with everything he does as well. The big thing I want Kani to do, you’re a big corner, play big. If you're gonna be a physical guy, be physical. You’ve gotta have a brain when you’re on the football field.
“He's learning, he's finding that and it’s almost like finding your voice when you talk as a coach. You’ve got to find your voice as a player, your physicality and your mindset on the field too. But Kani is working his tail off. He's got great upside and a great mindset, and time’s always now. So for him (it’s about) just fighting every single day and getting better, fighting that fight.”
Walker struggled to see the field during his freshman season at Louisville, appearing in only five games and registering just one tackle. The Suwanee, Georgia, native said he grew not only as a football player during those tough times, but mentally as well.
Walker developed a quick bond with redshirt junior cornerback Woodi Washington early on. The veteran Washington also raved about the emerging newcomer Walker during spring ball.
“Kani looks great, his press footwork is phenomenal,” Washington said. “It’s some of the best I’ve ever seen, especially from a young guy. He hasn’t played a lot of ball. But for him to come in and play like he’s been playing, he’s doing a great job.”
The conversations Walker had with OU’s coaches stood out to him most during his recruitment. Usually coaches want to talk about football X’s and O’s, but Walker said he was thrown off in a good way by how the staff mostly discussed life.
During his official visit to Oklahoma, he was surprised no pictures were taken until the last five minutes. Personally, Walker was more interested in getting acquainted with OU than driving social media clout.
“I want to understand who these people are, because this is my second home,” Walker said. “This is going to be my second home for the rest of my life. Once I got that home feeling to where it’s okay if I make a phone call to Coach Roof, Valai or anybody on the staff and be like, ‘I'm going through something, let’s talk.’”
Now that he feels at home and has a clean slate, Walker is ready to put last season behind him and go to work, starting Saturday with OU’s spring game.
“I'm hungry, I feel like this is the time to really make a name for myself,” Walker said. “It would be on me if I didn't live up to this opportunity because it's not like they’re not giving me a chance. Nobody’s a starter right now and there’s no depth chart. So Coach Valai, Coach Venables and Coach Roof are giving me a fair shot to actually do what I can do, so I'm hungry. I can't wait for Saturday.”
