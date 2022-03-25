‘He made his decision, I made mine’: OU football’s Jalil Farooq aims for own legacy with Sooners after friend Caleb Williams' departure

Following Lincoln Riley’s departure for Southern California, few Oklahoma players seemed more imminently likely to transfer than Jalil Farooq.
After appearing in just seven games with one reception during the regular season, Farooq was buried on the depth chart as a freshman. Then, the former four-star recruit's childhood friend and quarterback Caleb Williams followed Riley to USC.
In today’s college football landscape, it’s common for younger players to leave for other opportunities when adversity arises. Since Farooq committed to the Sooners only a few months after Williams did, the former youth teammates naturally appeared primed to reconnect for their remaining three or four years of eligibility.
But Farooq had other plans. The now-sophomore receiver chose to stay in Norman and is preparing for the 2022 season with the Sooners during spring practices. Even with Williams gone, Farooq is competing for a large role in Oklahoma’s offense.
“Me and Caleb, as kids we played on the same little league team so it was a dream come true to come to the same school,” Farooq said. “We narrowed our schools down. We always wanted to come to the same college. Unfortunately, things do happen. Life. We had to deal with adversity. He made his decision, I made mine.”
The duo’s connection was on full display in Oklahoma’s 47-32 Alamo Bowl victory over Oregon on Dec. 29 when Farooq caught three passes for a team-high 64 yards. Highly impressive were his 30-yard and 23-yard receptions that set up a touchdown drive midway through the third quarter.
The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native received extra opportunity in the Sooners’ bowl game after prominent pass catchers Jadon Haselwood and Austin Stogner transferred to Arkansas and South Carolina, respectively. Just a week prior to the matchup, OU receivers coach Cale Gundy, then the interim offensive coordinator, told the then-freshman to prepare for his moment.
And the performance boosted Farooq’s confidence to present day, where he’s building off the momentum gained.
“It boosted my confidence so much that I feel that I could be the guy that I always wanted to be,” Farooq said. “My confidence was definitely a little low being a step behind and being behind other guys. But I definitely learned a lot from them. I feel like I could step up to the plate right now and be the guy I want to be and be productive for OU.”
From that moment, Farooq gained one of his greatest football friendships outside of Williams in Gundy. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wideout said he talked to Gundy almost every day following Riley’s departure.
“Me and Coach Gundy, we had a relationship but it got so much closer when everything happened,” Farooq said. “I feel like Coach Gundy stepped up to the plate for me. Personally, he was the biggest guy in my ear. … Probably one of the best relationships I have right now.”
The speedster, who now thinks he could be “the guy” in OU’s receivers' room, should have plenty of chances to do so after Haselwood and Mario Williams transferred, and Mike Woods declared for the NFL draft. Most expect Farooq to play significant snaps in Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system alongside returners Marvin Mims and Theo Wease.
Farooq also hopes to catch a few deep balls from his new quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from Central Florida after throwing for over 8,000 yards in parts of three seasons. Farooq mentioned he even had to adjust to Gabriel’s arm strength, given the amount of velocity he puts behind his throws.
However, those surrounded by Farooq in the receivers room believe he won’t have a problem adapting.
“I’m definitely putting my money in the Jalil Farooq stock,” Wease said. “He goes to work every day. Plays hard, finishes hard and he’s an all-around great person. I’m excited to see what he does this season.”
Farooq of course knows he still has improvements to make, noting he sometimes showed up to meetings or practices late as a freshman, which nowadays could get him in hot water with Strength and Conditioning Coach Jerry Schmidt. He also wants to improve his conditioning to keep up with Lebby’s fast-paced offense.
Although Farooq is still close with Williams and upset that his “best man” left Norman, he’s aiming to create his own legacy by himself in his second season.
Lebby, who was impressed with Farooq’s offseason training progress during workouts with Schmidt, hopes Farooq can turn his flashes into consistent production in the fall.
“He has come prepared every day,” Lebby said. “He’s bought into what we’re doing offensively. … This guy attacks off the ball. He runs off the ball, he’s incredibly competitive, he’s hard on himself. Looking for him to continue to grow and be a big, big part of it.”
