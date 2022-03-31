‘I’m just who I am’: New OU football quarterback Dillon Gabriel finds comfort with Sooners in Hawaii-esque Norman, genuinely bonds with teammates through food

One of Dillon Gabriel’s favorite aspects of living in Norman is the restaurant options around town.
Be it on Main Street or Campus Corner, Gabriel is always looking for his next meal. In fact, when he first moved to the Sooner State, eating out helped familiarize him with his surroundings. He also appreciates the city’s light traffic and easy commuting.
Oklahoma’s new quarterback admits it’s a strange comparison, but Gabriel subtly glimpses his homeland of Hawaii in the lifestyle of the college town he now calls home. Growing up in Mililani, he enjoyed the simplicity of island life, free from crowded metropolitan highways. He also sunk his fork into a wide variety of cuisines.
Finding a similar station in Norman has comforted the former Central Florida left-hander, who announced his transfer to OU on Jan. 3 after initially committing to UCLA. Gabriel credits his Hawaiian upbringing with fostering a genuineness that, alongside his hard work, chill demeanor and love of dining, has helped him win the respect and rave reviews of his new teammates.
“I think it’s just the way I was born and raised in Hawaii, never been one to fake it,” Gabriel said Wednesday, speaking publicly for the first time since his transfer. “I am who I am, and I continue to be myself with these guys because… something I heard from Oklahoma is that they’ll pick out a fake right away, so for me, I'm just who I am. I'm genuine and I'm grateful to be here.”
In transitioning to Oklahoma, Gabriel garnered additional support from Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who previously recruited and coached him at UCF.
After helping Gabriel throw for 3,393 yards and 27 touchdowns during his 2019 freshman season, Lebby left Orlando for Mississippi, where he developed 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist Matt Corral and a prolific Rebels offense.
“I really trusted him,” Gabriel said of Lebby. “Loved playing in his offense, the way he's able to strategically use people and put them in good positions to go play and win a lot of ball games while scoring a lot of points. So (that’s) something I really love about it, but most of all, I just love how he continues to push me to get to levels I didn't think I had, and that's obviously why we're back together.
“(I’m) super grateful for him, and I know every time I've played with him throughout just spring ball to fall camps to the season, I've progressed in a super positive way.”
The goal with Gabriel and Lebby reunited is to emulate the success the latter found at Ole Miss.
Lebby excelled by coordinating up-tempo execution, with Rebels ranking fourth nationally the last two seasons by averaging over 80 plays per game. Even in Lebby’s lone season as UCF offensive coordinator, the Knights ranked sixth nationally in that category (78.8 plays).
Comparatively, OU’s national ranks in plays per game over the past three seasons are 81st (69.2), 52nd (73) and 107th (66.8).
“I think that's the coolest thing about Coach Lebby is that he evolved and he continues to,” Gabriel said. “And I think you just look at college football, that’s what you have to do if you want to stay relevant, if you want to continue putting up points.
“As you start to get into long play drives, you can definitely see defenses just start to get a lot more tired, a lot more draggy, but that's where you take advantage. That's where you smell blood in the water and you continue to push.”
Like Lebby, Gabriel has evolved since the two were first together, finishing his UCF career with 8,037 passing yards and 70 touchdowns and weathering a fractured clavicle that sidelined him for all but three games in 2021.
“The biggest thing is he’s three years older,” Lebby said of Gabriel during the first week of spring practice. “When I got him, he was an 18-year-old kid who was supposed to be going to prom his senior year. Instead of being on the island, he was in Orlando, Florida. Now he’s lived a ton of experience.
“So what he’s been through getting to this point, there’s great experience that he’s had that’s gotten him here, and there’s continual growth every single day. So he’s a guy that wants to be coached, he wants to get better. Good’s not good enough, he understands that. He’s been a lot of fun getting back with.”
Lebby and Gabriel will need help from other offensive players to accomplish their goals, though. Gabriel said he knew when he arrived at OU that proving his leadership in winter workouts was paramount to his teammates’ buy-in. So far he believes he’s done a good job of being vocal.
Of course, appealing through food or picking up the dinner tab can only help.
Wide receivers Marvin Mims and Jalil Farooq, running back Eric Gray and center Andrew Raym have all alluded to eating with Gabriel since his January arrival. In a Twitter video from OU football that asked players about their spring break plans, Gabriel joked “I’ll be in Norman getting good eats.”
Q: What are your spring break plans?Sooners: pic.twitter.com/PSeAjXV0ap— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) March 11, 2022
A highlight on Gabriel’s Instagram tracks his favorite stops, and teammates often tag along. From burgers at The Garage to grilled salmon at Redrock Canyon Grill, Gabriel seemingly takes head coach Brent Venables’ motto of a player-fed, player-led program to another level.
“He had a lot of hype kind of coming in,” Raym said, “but definitely seeing him in the locker room and the way he interacts with us, and the way he puts himself out there and was willing to make friends with his teammates definitely made us trust him a lot more and be more comfortable with him being our quarterback.
“He does dinners with us, so we’re meshing with DG really well, and we love Dillon as our quarterback.”
With full stomachs, Gabriel and his teammates hit the practice field, where the quarterback’s rapport with his wide receivers has already exceeded expectations. Farooq said he had to adjust to how quickly the ball came out of Gabriel’s hands, while positionmates Theo Wease and Drake Stoops have also been impressed by the 6-foot lefty.
Dillon Gabriel’s first throws in #Sooners spring practice, both completions to the referee. pic.twitter.com/MUu5UbEUAX— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) March 22, 2022
A junior who led the team in receptions last fall, Mims remembers receiving a call from either Lebby or receivers coach Cale Gundy informing him Gabriel would be phoning him that night for an introduction.
Mims compared it to “getting ready for a first date,” not knowing if the initial encounter might be uncomfortable. He was pleasantly surprised, as he and Gabriel hit it off immediately.
“Probably one of my best friends,” Mims said. “I’ve known him for two months. That’s just kind of the person that he is. When he first got here, we spent a lot of time and talked not just about football, just learning about each other and stuff like that.”
Coaches, too, have praised Gabriel for assuming leadership without haste. Gundy, a former Sooners quarterback himself, sees the flourishing connection with his position group and elsewhere.
“The players, you can tell how they react when he’s in the facility or when he’s in a meeting room or on the field,” Gundy said. “They absorb to him. They love his attitude, they love his demeanor. ... He takes it upon himself to meet with guys and spend extra time with guys, whether it’s in this facility or out of this facility to help them and prepare them for practices and the next day in the meetings.
“That's what great players do. When you become somebody that is a leader or a captain, you've got great responsibility, and you just can't do it four days out of the seven days of the week. You have to be that guy every single day. ... That's what he wants to do. He loves being that person, he loves helping people, and if people know that you care about them and you love them, then they will be willing to do whatever for you and help you.”
Gundy was still on staff when Oklahoma’s last left-handed quarterback came through. In 2000, Josh Heupel led the Sooners to their most recent national championship before later coaching Gabriel at UCF.
Whether Gabriel, who holds three years of remaining eligibility, can rival his predecessor’s achievements or live up to OU’s Heisman quarterback billing remains unknown, but fans will get their first taste of his abilities at the annual spring game on April 23.
Until then, his goal is to continue enjoying a Hawaii-esque Norman while feeding his teammates along the way.
“I kind of let them say what they say, but for the most part I’m just being me,” Gabriel said. “And being me and being myself has been the strongest thing for me. I am who I am every single day. From my side, it’s been easy to connect with a lot of those guys.
“Likewise, them saying the same thing about me, I’m saying the same thing about them. They welcomed me with open arms and I’m just super grateful to be with them.”
