OU football: What will Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue pose be? Potential design inspirations (photos)

  • Updated
Heisman Trophy Presentation

Baker Mayfield wins the 2017 Heisman Trophy during the Heisman Trophy Presentation on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in New York, NY. 

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue will be unveiled during halftime of the Sooners' annual red-white spring game on Saturday.

Mayfield won the award in 2017 when he threw for 4,627 yards with 49 total touchdowns. In three seasons with OU, he passed for 12,292 total yards with 138 total touchdowns after transferring from Texas Tech in 2013.

Here are potential poses for his Heisman statue, the sixth addition to Norman's Heisman Park just outside Gaylord-Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium:

Baker Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield prepares to stiff arm a TCU player Nov. 11.
Mayfield stiff arms

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield attempts to stiff arm a TCU player Dec. 2.
Baker Mayfield runs the flag

Then-senior quarterback Baker Mayfield runs with the OU flag after the win against Ohio State Sept. 9, 2017.
Mayfield throws

Then-senior quarterback Baker Mayfield brings his arm back to throw the ball Nov. 25, 2017.
Mayfield throws

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield prepares to throw the ball to a teammate Oct. 21. The Sooners defeated the Wildcats 42-35.
Planting the flag

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield plants the flag in the end zone before the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 28, 2017.
Baker Mayfield

Quarterback Baker Mayfield cheers after wide receiver Mark Andrews runs the ball in for a touchdown at NRG stadium Sept. 3.
Mayfield celebrates

Junior quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after scoring a touchdown at Gaylord Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Sep. 19, 2015. Mayfield rushed for 2 TDs in the 52-38 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. The walk-on transfer broke the school record with 572 total yards in a single game. Tyler Woodward/The Daily
Mayfield stiff-arms defender

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield stiff-arms a Clemson defender at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Dec. 31, 2015. OU fell to Clemson 37-17.
Baker Mayfield

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of the Sooners' game against Texas Tech on Oct. 22.

