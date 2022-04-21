OU football: What will Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue pose be? Potential design inspirations (photos)

Junior quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrates after scoring a touchdown at Gaylord Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Sep. 19, 2015. Mayfield rushed for 2 TDs in the 52-38 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes. The walk-on transfer broke the school record with 572 total yards in a single game. Tyler Woodward/The Daily
Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue will be unveiled during halftime of the Sooners' annual red-white spring game on Saturday.
Mayfield won the award in 2017 when he threw for 4,627 yards with 49 total touchdowns. In three seasons with OU, he passed for 12,292 total yards with 138 total touchdowns after transferring from Texas Tech in 2013.
Here are potential poses for his Heisman statue, the sixth addition to Norman's Heisman Park just outside Gaylord-Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.