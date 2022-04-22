 Skip to main content
OU athletics: Barry Switzer launches new NIL collective '1Oklahoma' for Sooners football, men's basketball, softball

Stadium fireworks

Fireworks go off from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after a touchdown Nov. 21.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Legendary former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer launched 1Oklahoma, a new Name, Image and likeness collective for current Sooners athletes on Friday.

The 1Oklahoma Foundation is a non-profit organization that will serve non-profits throughout Oklahoma through the NIL of OU football, men’s basketball and softball athletes. Athletes will earn revenue while contributing to their community, and football players will make between $40,000-$50,000 a year.

“We changed the game in 1981 at The University of Oklahoma football by being a pioneer for schools to negotiate their own contracts and generate additional revenue,” Switzer said in a statement. “We are changing the game again with 1Oklahoma Collective.”

Switzer added his vision is to expand to other sports in the future.

Scott Williams, a former pastor in Oklahoma City, was appointed by Switzer as the collective’s Chief Financial Officer. Williams said athletes will have the opportunity to participate in additional NIL opportunities outside of the collective. 

