OU football: Defensive back Justin Harrington spotted at practice; has officially returned to Sooners, per report

Justin Harrington

Redshirt junior defensive back Justin Harrington during practice on Aug. 17.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington was spotted at Oklahoma’s practice on Friday, despite having entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back in October.

OU Insider’s Parker Thune first reported Harrington’s presence, and revealed the former Bakersfield Community College transfer was wearing No. 37 while participating in spring drills. SI Sooners’ Ryan Chapman confirmed the report.

A program spokesperson later confirmed to SI Sooners that Harrington is indeed back with the program. Harrington to essentially confirmed that himself, as well, with his Twitter activity after practice.

Harrington came to Norman in OU's 2020 recruiting class as a safety, but was moved to cornerback and finally nickelback before entering the portal. He didn’t record any statistics during the 2021 season and missed the 2020 season due to a knee injury that required surgery.

With his return, the former four-star prospect provides depth to an OU secondary that lost three-year starting safeties Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell as well as cornerback Latrell McCutchin during the offseason.

Oklahoma commenced spring practices last week ahead of its annual spring game which kicks off at 3 p.m. on April 23 in Norman. 

