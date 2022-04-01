OU football: Defensive back Justin Harrington spotted at practice; has officially returned to Sooners, per report

Redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington was spotted at Oklahoma’s practice on Friday, despite having entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back in October.
OU Insider’s Parker Thune first reported Harrington’s presence, and revealed the former Bakersfield Community College transfer was wearing No. 37 while participating in spring drills. SI Sooners’ Ryan Chapman confirmed the report.
It’s official: Justin Harrington has rejoined the #Sooners and is wearing No. 37. The safety hadn’t been with the team since entering the transfer portal in early October.— Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) April 1, 2022
A program spokesperson later confirmed to SI Sooners that Harrington is indeed back with the program. Harrington to essentially confirmed that himself, as well, with his Twitter activity after practice.
Thank you sooner nation for excepting me with open arms let’s get this money📈 #DTS #BOOMER https://t.co/nrx9ofVW6Q— JUSTIN HARRINGTON “SHOWW” (@showw_3) April 1, 2022
Harrington came to Norman in OU's 2020 recruiting class as a safety, but was moved to cornerback and finally nickelback before entering the portal. He didn’t record any statistics during the 2021 season and missed the 2020 season due to a knee injury that required surgery.
With his return, the former four-star prospect provides depth to an OU secondary that lost three-year starting safeties Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell as well as cornerback Latrell McCutchin during the offseason.
Oklahoma commenced spring practices last week ahead of its annual spring game which kicks off at 3 p.m. on April 23 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.