OU football: Marvin Mims ‘always wanted to stay’ with Sooners; fosters friendship with Dillon Gabriel, hosts recruits on visit

Amid Oklahoma’s coaching changes, Marvin Mims considered going elsewhere.
The junior receiver didn’t want to be deliberating a transfer, but it was a thought he explored, nonetheless.
“That’s kind of a hard topic to talk about,” Mims said Wednesday. “It was up in the air, but I always wanted to stay. There was never a point where I was like, ‘I’m leaving, and I’m going here,’ or, ‘I’m leaving, and I’m going here.’ I had some people not reach out to me, but third parties talk to me and stuff like that and that was pretty much it.”
The decision was the correct one in Mims’ eyes. OU’s additions of head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby granted him a fresh start, he said.
“I needed a mental reset for sure,” Mims said. “It was a blessing. I’m not gonna say anything else, but it was a blessing for them to come in the way that they did.”
Mims led the team in receiving for the second straight season in 2021, with 705 yards along with five touchdowns. However, the star pass catcher had just 43 yards on four catches in OU’s final three games of the regular season. His production was inconsistent last fall, a frustration he noted.
Mims noted the biggest difference from former coach Lincoln Riley’s offense to Lebby’s is the pace. Lebby prefers a high-intensity scheme that prioritizes getting to the line of scrimmage quick and keeping the defense on its toes.
Lebby’s system, which ranked No. 4 nationally in average plays per game at 80.5 a season ago at Mississippi, will likely earn Mims more receptions.
“We get lined up as fast as we can,” Mims said. “Basically, that’s the whole thing Lebby is pointing out. We watch a lot of Ole Miss clips, watch a lot of UCF clips and just see how fast those guys played.”
OU returns senior Theo Wease, redshirt senior Drake Stoops and sophomore Jalil Farooq, who will likely lead the Sooners’ wideouts through the spring and into the fall.
“The ceiling is pretty high for the receivers' room,” Mims said. “I feel like we have a great group of guys.”
New friend, new spin
Despite knowing him for a little over two months, Mims called OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel one of his best friends.
But at first, developing a strong quarterback-receiver dynamic was nerve racking for Mims. An OU offensive assistant — receivers coach Cale Gundy or Lebby, Mims can’t remember which — told Mims to expect a phone call from Gabriel after the UCF transfer committed to the Sooners on Jan. 3.
“It was like getting ready for a first date,” Mims said. “You don’t know how it’s going to go or if it’s going to be weird.”
Gabriel has made quite the impression with the players in Norman so far, whether it’s taking players like Farooq, Mims, junior center Andrew Raym or senior running back Eric Gray to dinner, or making highlight-reel throws with his left hand.
After connecting with his offensive teammates, Gabriel, along with Mims, started to work on route running to build chemistry. The adjustment was odd for Mims. The football’s spin from a left-hander was different than what he was used to, noting the over-the-middle routes were the toughest to learn.
“That first day, lefty balls and it was coming in weird,” Mims said of Gabriel. “But just with more practice with him, more repetitions, learning the offense, like I said, we’re ahead way more than we should be just because he’s done it.”
Mims and Gabriel hope their connection built both on and off the field during spring practices transitions to touchdowns and long plays in 2022.
“Just a great guy,” Mims said. “Probably one of my best friends (and) I’ve known him for two months. That’s just the kind of person he is.”
Mims the receiver? No, Mims the dinner host
Mims talked to Lebby for the first time on Dec. 10. The junior receiver was trusted with a tall task.
“We need you at this recruiting dinner,” Lebby told Mims near the end of their conversation in his office.
Mims agreed, and hosted four-star recruit Jayden Gibson just hours later. Then, the next day, he hosted four-star quarterback recruit Nick Evers on Dec. 12. Suffice it to say, Mims’ get together with the blue-chip duo worked, as Gibson and Evers both committed on Dec. 13, becoming Venables’ first acquisitions for his 2022 class.
However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Mims. He was honest with the pair, and knew he likely had less knowledge about Lebby than Gibson and Evers, since Mims had only talked to Lebby once and the duo was being recruited by the assistant coach.
The moment proved Mims’ leadership role in the Sooners’ offense, and the trust Lebby has in one of his key players.
“Marvin Mims is always a great dude,” Farooq said. “On and off the field. He’s always been a leader. I feel like this year he’s even stepping more up to the plate. This is a big year for him and everybody else will follow him.”
