OU morning news: Spring game sets attendance record

Witness, Norman Police Department detail events of fatal shooting near Lindsey, Elm
As cop cars surrounded the Elm Avenue and Lindsey Street intersection on April 9, a witness began trying to help Shed Euwins, who had just been shot. Euwins approached the driver, who was driving a red Camaro with his son in the backseat, causing a disturbance that ended in Euwins being shot, according to the police report.
Mark Dixon, who was two cars behind the red Camaro as he was driving home from his grandson’s soccer game, said he saw Euwins and heard two loud bangs shortly after he went into the road. Dixon then grabbed a towel and pulled his car into the center of the road. He said he began to use the towel to put pressure on the gunshot wound.
Monday, April 25
Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX
Tuesday, April 26
6:30 p.m.: Baseball @ Oral Roberts — Tulsa, OK
Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX
Wednesday, April 27
Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX
Thursday, April 28
6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas City — Kansas City, MO
Friday, April 29
6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Saturday, April 30
2 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS
2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State
8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information
Rowing @ Tulsa — Tulsa, OK
Track and field @ Alumni Master — College Station, TX
