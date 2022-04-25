 Skip to main content
OU morning news: Spring game sets attendance record

Shed Euwins Memorial

A memorial featuring photos of Shed Euwins and his family surrounded by a broken cross and a shattered vase near the Elm Avenue and Lindsey Street intersection days after the fatal shooting April 9. 

Witness, Norman Police Department detail events of fatal shooting near Lindsey, Elm

As cop cars surrounded the Elm Avenue and Lindsey Street intersection on April 9, a witness began trying to help Shed Euwins, who had just been shot. Euwins approached the driver, who was driving a red Camaro with his son in the backseat, causing a disturbance that ended in Euwins being shot, according to the police report.

Mark Dixon, who was two cars behind the red Camaro as he was driving home from his grandson’s soccer game, said he saw Euwins and heard two loud bangs shortly after he went into the road. Dixon then grabbed a towel and pulled his car into the center of the road. He said he began to use the towel to put pressure on the gunshot wound.

Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables during the spring game on April 23.

Brent Venables’ spring game debut launches Sooner Nation’s march toward SEC with foundation of love, trust, honor, respect

Brent Venables and every player suited up on Oklahoma’s roster locked arms and marched. Literally, the members of the 128th team in OU history strode into the south end zone of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium moments before Saturday’s spring game kicked off. Metaphorically, the program began its first public strides toward the Southeastern Conference, where Venables will lead a united new era of Sooners football. From March 21, the day before spring practices began, all the way to the last practice on April 21, Venables emphasized the spring game and its importance to the foundation he’s building in his first season as head coach.

Monday, April 25

Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX

Tuesday, April 26

6:30 p.m.: Baseball @ Oral Roberts — Tulsa, OK

Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX

Wednesday, April 27

Men's golf vs. Big 12 Stroke Play Championship — Trinity, TX

Thursday, April 28

6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas City — Kansas City, MO

Friday, April 29

6 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

6:30 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Saturday, April 30

2 p.m.: Softball @ Kansas — Lawrence, KS

2 p.m.: Baseball vs. Kansas State

8 p.m.: Oklahoma Festival Ballet — More information

Rowing @ Tulsa — Tulsa, OK

Track and field @ Alumni Master — College Station, TX

