OU football: WATCH Sooners coach Brent Venables address crowd, former players before spring game

Before Oklahoma’s spring game, Coach Brent Venables invited former Sooners players in attendance to midfield as he addressed the crowd at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The first-year head coach huddled around the alumni, honored them with a speech of appreciation and posed for a photo.
“Everyone of you have built this program,” Venables told the players. “You built this program. I’m standing before you because of you and your work, your commitment, your dedication and your love for this great university. Thank you.
“This is Oklahoma, the winningest team in the modern era. This place always has been and always will be about the players. This is the home that y’all have built. I want to take a moment, I want to show them the love and the appreciation for these guys, their work, their belief, their commitment to making this the model program in all of college football.”
“YOU built this program.” #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/8BfOVKA2dP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
Former players in attendance included Adrian Peterson, Kyler Murray, Brian Bosworth and Baker Mayfield. Mayfield’s Heisman statue will be unveiled at halftime of the game.
The game is Venables’ first as head coach in front of Sooners nation. The 51-year-old was the defensive coordinator at OU from 1999-2011.
