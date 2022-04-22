OU to hold university-wide, college-specific ceremonies honoring 2022 graduates

OU will recognize the class of 2022 during a university-wide commencement ceremony May 13, and 22 college-specific convocation ceremonies that weekend.
The commencement ceremony will be at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m., May 13, and will honor and celebrate graduates’ time at OU. OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. will confer degrees, and doctoral candidates will be recognized individually. Bestselling author and New York Times columnist David Brooks will speak, and the university will give honorary degrees to five individuals — James J. Mulva, R. Lynn Riggs, Susan Stroman, J.C. Watts Jr. and Brooks.
Graduates will be individually recognized, photographed and given their degree covers by their dean during their college’s convocation ceremony. Each college has an assigned location and time, and some ceremonies require tickets and specific arrival times. All ceremonies will be livestreamed.
The College of Allied Health ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m., May 13, at the T. Howard McCasland Field House. For more information, contact the Office of Academic and Student Services at 405-271-6588 or alliedhealth-info@ouhsc.edu.
The Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., May 14, at the T. Howard McCasland Field House. For more information, contact Sr. Administrative Support Specialist Patrice Greer at 405-325-1320 or patricegreer@ou.edu.
The Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences - Humanities and Natural Sciences ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 at 4 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center. For more information, contact Senior Academic Advisor Kristi Brooks at 405-325-4303 or cas@ou.edu.
The Dodge Family College of Arts and Sciences - Professional Programs and Social Sciences ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., May 14. For more information, contact Senior Academic Advisor Kristi Brooks at 405-325-4303 or cas@ou.edu.
The College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences ceremony is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., May 14 at the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall. For more information, contact Events Coordinator Claire Chastain at 405-325-1819 or cchastain@ou.edu.
The Michael F. Price College of Business ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m., May 14, at the Lloyd Noble Center. For more information, contact Events Coordinator Christine Frank at 405-325-2500 or cfrank@ou.edu.
The College of Dentistry – Doctor of Dental Surgery ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m. at the OCCC Visual Performing Arts Center. For more information, contact Events and Program Specialist Jaden Osborn at 405-271-2870 or jaden-osborn@ouhsc.edu.
The College of Dentistry – Dental Hygiene ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 15 at 4 p.m. at the OCCC Visual Performing Arts Center. For more information, contact Events and Program Specialist Jaden Osborn at 405-271-2870 or jaden-osborn@ouhsc.edu.
The Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., May 14 at the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall. For more information, contact Lead Academic Advisor Annette Moran at 405-325-4005 or brynto18@ou.edu.
The Jeannine Rainbolt College of Education ceremony is scheduled for 8 a.m., May 14, at the T. Howard McCasland Field House. For more information, contact Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Melanie Schneider at 405-325-4844 or mschneider@ou.edu.
The Gallogly College of Engineering ceremony is scheduled for noon, Saturday, May 14 at the Lloyd Noble Center. For more information, contact Student Program Coordinator Jeff Biggerstaff at 405-325-4724 or jglidus@ou.edu.
The Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m., May 14 at the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall. For more information, contact Administrative Coordinator Jane Custar at 405-325-7374 or janecustar@ou.edu.
The Health Sciences Center Graduate College ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m., May 14 and is virtual only. For more information, contact Assistant to the Dean Catina Jordan at 405-271-2085 or catina-jordan@ouhsc.edu.
The David L. Boren College of International Studies ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m., May 14 at the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall. For more information, contact Lead Academic Advisor Tracy Holloway at 405-325-1429 or tracyholloway@ou.edu.
The Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication ceremony is scheduled for noon, May 14 at the T. Howard McCasland Field House. For more information, contact Lead Academic Advisor Kathy Sawyer at 405-325-5226 or ksawyer@ou.edu.
The College of Law – Juris Doctorate ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m., May 15 at the T. Howard McCasland Field House. For more information, contact Event and Conference Coordinator Brajhelle Covington at 405-325-2011 or bcovington@ou.edu.
The College of Law – Master of Legal Studies ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the T. Howard McCasland Field House. For more information, contact Event and Conference Coordinator Brajhelle Covington at 405-325-2011 or bcovington@ou.edu.
The College of Medicine ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m., May 21 at the Lloyd Noble Center. For more information, contact Director of Student Services Logan Lockhart at 405-271-2316 or logan-lockhart@ouhsc.edu.
The Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m., May 15 at the Lloyd Noble Center. For more information, contact Director of Student Programs Jessica Thompson at 405-271-2402, ext. 49210, or Jessica-thompson@ouhsc.edu.
The College of Professional and Continuing Studies ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m., May 14 at the T. Howard McCasland Field House. For more information, contact Events Coordinator Missy Mitchell at 405-325-2823 or mjmitchell@ou.edu.
The College of Pharmacy ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m., May 21 at the Paul F. Sharp Concert Hall. For more information, contact Student Systems Coordinator Trisha Wilhelm at 405-271-6598 or patricia-wilhelm@ouhsc.edu.
The Hudson College of Public Health ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m., May 14 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. For more information, contact Assistant Dean for Student Services Joseph Geresi at 405-271-2308 or joseph-geresi@ouhsc.edu.
For more information, please visit https://www.ou.edu/commencement or email commencement@ou.edu.
