OU Fed - Budget-Friendly Fun
PROVIDED BY OU Federal Credit Union

Everyone deserves to kick back and relax, but entertainment can get expensive. Here are some ways you can have your budget, and your fun, too.

Buy season passes

If you have a favorite amusement park or another entertainment center, consider investing in a season pass. These often cost as much, or even less, as two one-day entrance tickets.

Ask for a discount

Before paying for a hotel stay, amusement park ticket or even a rental car, find out if you qualify for a discount. Many venues offer discounts for older adults, students or club members of AAA or the like.

Split entertainment memberships

Share the cost of a music, movie, or video game subscription with a friend or a roommate to pay half the price for the same entertainment.

Take a virtual tour

You can get an up-close look at the most fascinating places in the world, like the Guggenheim in NYC and Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

Stay local

Keep your eyes and ears open for local festivals, sporting events and performances at no charge, or for just a nominal fee.

Watch for discounted hours

Museums and recreation centers often offer discounted entrance tickets during their slowest time of the week, or of the day.

Volunteer at special events

Offer to volunteer at theater and music productions in exchange for free tickets.

Turn a hobby into income

Do you have a secret passion you can monetize? Maybe you’re sensational at sewing, or you have a unique talent at bottle-cap art. Earn cash to fund your hobby by selling your products on sites like Etsy.

For more tips, visit: https://oufcu.com/student-services/