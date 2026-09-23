Everyone deserves to kick back and relax, but entertainment can get expensive. Here are some ways you can have your budget, and your fun, too.
Buy season passes
If you have a favorite amusement park or another entertainment center, consider investing in a season pass. These often cost as much, or even less, as two one-day entrance tickets.
Ask for a discount
Before paying for a hotel stay, amusement park ticket or even a rental car, find out if you qualify for a discount. Many venues offer discounts for older adults, students or club members of AAA or the like.
Split entertainment memberships
Share the cost of a music, movie, or video game subscription with a friend or a roommate to pay half the price for the same entertainment.
Take a virtual tour
You can get an up-close look at the most fascinating places in the world, like the Guggenheim in NYC and Musée d’Orsay in Paris.
Stay local
Keep your eyes and ears open for local festivals, sporting events and performances at no charge, or for just a nominal fee.
Watch for discounted hours
Museums and recreation centers often offer discounted entrance tickets during their slowest time of the week, or of the day.
Volunteer at special events
Offer to volunteer at theater and music productions in exchange for free tickets.
Turn a hobby into income
Do you have a secret passion you can monetize? Maybe you’re sensational at sewing, or you have a unique talent at bottle-cap art. Earn cash to fund your hobby by selling your products on sites like Etsy.
For more tips, visit: https://oufcu.com/student-services/