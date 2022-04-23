OU baseball: Sooners outlast Kansas 7-6 in 14 innings on road

Oklahoma (24-13, 6-5 Big 12) took down Kansas (16-22, 2-9) 7-6 in 14 innings in the second game of its three-game weekend series on Saturday.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham, redshirt sophomore infielder Blake Robertson and freshman infielder Wallace Clark all produced multiple hits on the day. The group accounted for 11 of the team’s 15 hits as well as two walks and two RBIs. Additionally, Robertson extended his on-base streak to 23 consecutive games.
Redshirt sophomore David Sandlin had a rough start, allowing eight hits, four earned runs and one walk. The left-hander struck out two in 4.1 innings pitched.
Kansas struck first with a two-out RBI single to center field in the first inning. Graham answered with his team-leading 10th home run of the season in the third inning, launching the first pitch 480 feet to left-field to even the score.
𝐏𝐆 planted this one on Naismith Drive ❗108 mph off the bat, 480(‼) feet.@PeytonGraham6💻 https://t.co/jf15tESZpM pic.twitter.com/mGayNrlIfd— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 23, 2022
Sandlin surrendered a leadoff home run to left field in the fourth inning before the Jayhawks capitalized on a triple when freshman outfielder John Spikerman slid past a ball. Then, Graham was unable to wrench a hard-hit ball out of his glove and another run scored. A two-RBI single to right field extended the Kansas lead to 5-1.
Spikerman added a run for OU when he scored on an RBI groundout by Robertson in the fifth inning. Kansas responded in the sixth with a solo home run to left field to push the lead to 6-2. OU answered back in the seventh after Graham reached home on an RBI single by redshirt senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway.
Down 6-3 in the ninth inning, the Sooners capitalized on a leadoff single and four walks to cut the deficit to 6-5. Redshirt freshman Cade Horton then roped a ball into center field to tie the game. To send the game to extras, redshirt junior catcher Jimmy Crooks notched his second caught stealing of the game in the bottom of the inning.
With the Sooners riding a deadlock into the fourteenth inning, Graham singled to left field and Robertson ripped a ground rule double to put runners on the corners with one out. Graham scored on a sacrifice fly by Tredaway to put the Sooners on top.
In relief of Sandlin, redshirt junior Ben Abram, sophomore Carter Campbell and, sophomore Carson Atwood combined to allow four hits, one run, and two strikeouts in 3.3 innings pitched.
Graduate transfer Trevin Michael pitched the final six innings, striking out eight batters and allowing three hits and no runs in the win.
The series finale will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 in Lawrence.
