John Mateer's forgiven himself: How OU's offense delivered its best performance since joining the SEC

John Mateer scrambled out to the left, looked downfield and threw a pass on the move to Isaiah Sategna. Sategna caught it and dodged defenders before running in the Sooners’ first touchdown of the game in a 23-15 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.
That play encapsulated Mateer’s performance; he made timely, winning plays while not turning the ball over. Despite a slow first half, Mateer led the OU offense to its highest yards in a game since joining the Southeastern Conference.
“Amazing,” head coach Brent Venables said. “Just sheer will, determination, great toughness, the poise under pressure. There's a few of those plays, … that he had to make a play and he did. … Just continue to believe and be patient (and) take what’s there. And he certainly did that.”
Mateer had multiple explosive plays. Along with the on-the-move pass late in the second quarter, he connected with sixth-year tight end Rocky Beers for a 32-yard touchdown at the end of the first drive of the third quarter. He also completed a 54-yard pass to Sategna in the third quarter, which eventually led to a field goal.
But ultimately, Mateer knew he had to stay focused in the fourth quarter. In the previous game against Kentucky, OU had the lead going into the fourth quarter but ended up losing due to late interceptions.
“In the third quarter, I was like, well, I played good for 45 minutes last week, and I woke up on Sunday and felt terrible,” Mateer said.
This Saturday was different, and he said it came from an experience he had before the game.
“I woke up in the middle of night and something told me to ‘Forgive yourself,’” Mateer said. “Real powerful stuff. I only say that now because I hope everybody hears that. … The least important thing is whatever just happened. So the next play, (I) focus on being calm and believing in who I am. … That only comes from one, the almighty.”
Mateer has faced heavy criticism this season due to his interceptions.
Regardless, Venables has stayed confident in the quarterback’s mindset.
“Proud of John, and as I've said many times, he carries heavy weight and goes with the territory,” Venables said. “He's never shied away from it one time, and today, when we needed him to be his best, he was able to do that.”
Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has shown his support as well, continuing to say that Mateer gives them “the best chance to win.” Mateer proved him right on Saturday.
“He just went out there and played his but off — did his job and managed the game,” Arbuckle said. “Really proud of him.”
Mateer feels grateful for how his coaches and teammates have backed him through struggles, and given his history with Arbuckle, he expected the support from his offensive coordinator. Arbuckle and Mateer were successful as a quarterback-coordinator tandem at Washington State in 2024.
“I was not surprised, I'm not going to lie,” Mateer said. “Been with him for a while. … They trusted me, which I appreciated.”
As challenges remain, Mateer’s staying grounded in who he is.
“I think I said earlier this week, like, I know who I am,” Mateer said. “Through struggle, that's what you find. I'm not perfect. I won't be perfect moving forward, but I feel good.”