OU softball: Sooners defeat Iowa State 6-4 in game 1 of Friday double-header

  • Updated
  • 0
Taylon Snow

Redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow during the game against Tulsa on April 6.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (40-1, 9-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (21-22, 2-8 Big 12) 6-4 in Norman in the first game of a Friday double-header.

Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl started in the circle for the Sooners, allowing four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May threw one inning, allowing one hit. Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein closed the game for the Sooners, striking out both batters she faced.  

Redshirt seniors infielder Jana Johns and utility Taylon Snow recorded impressive offensive performances for OU. Johns went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while Snow went 3-for-3 and stole two bases. 

The Sooners’ struck first behind an RBI single from Johns in the second inning. 

In the third inning, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings and senior infielder Grace Lyons added RBI singles to tie the game in the third inning. A groundout from junior catcher Kinzie Hansen scored Jennings later in the inning. The Sooners capped off a five-run third inning with a two-run homer from Johns.

The second game of OU’s Friday double-header is at 7:10 p.m. The Sooners will close out their three-game series against the Cyclones at 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

