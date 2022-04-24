OU baseball: Sooners crush Kansas 24-4 to complete road series sweep

Oklahoma (25-13, 7-5 Big 12) crushed Kansas (16-23, 2-10) 24-4 in seven innings to complete the series sweep on Sunday.
Redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Robertson continued his hot streak, going 2-3 with a home run and double and six RBIs. Redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham delivered a punch in the blowout, going 3-4 with four RBIs. For the second time in the series, Graham finished a home run shy of the cycle.
The Sooners pitching did its job in the win. Redshirt freshman Cade Horton started and allowed three runs on five hits in 2.2 innings. Redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez earned the win, giving up one run and striking out three in 2.1 innings. Freshman Colton Sundloff and redshirt sophomore Javier Ramos each pitched an inning to close out the victory.
OU’s scoring started in the second inning with a nine-run outburst. Freshman third baseman Wallace Clark kicked it off with a two-out, two-run single. Four walks followed — two of which came with the bases loaded — before redshirt senior center fielder Tanner Tredaway singled in another pair of runs and redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks launched a three-run home run.
Oklahoma’s offense kept rolling, scoring six runs in the third, four in the fourth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh despite just 14 hits for the game. Kansas’ pitching staff combined to walk 11 Sooners and hit three others, providing OU with ample baserunning opportunities.
After completing the sweep, Oklahoma will turn its focus to Oral Roberts at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, April 26, in Tulsa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.