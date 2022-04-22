 Skip to main content
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Iowa State 9-0 in 5 innings in 2nd game of doubleheader

Hope Trautwein

Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein during the softball game against UAB on April 2.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (41-1, 10-1 Big 12) run-ruled Iowa State (21-23, 2-9 Big 12) 9-0 in five innings on Friday during the second game of their doubleheader in Norman.

Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein pitched five innings and compiled three strikeouts while allowing one hit during the shutout.

Junior outfielder Rylie Boone, redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and sophomore utility Alyssa Brito each had one home run a piece. Collectively, the Sooners went 9-for-19 at the plate.

In the bottom of the first inning, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings swatted an RBI single to plate sophomore utility Jayda Coleman. Afterward, senior infielder Grace Lyons bunted an RBI single that drove in redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo. Brito capped  the inning with a sacrifice fly RBI to score Lyons, giving OU a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Boone hammered a solo home run to right field and  redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns smacked an RBI single to score Alo.

Elam pounded a solo homer to left field in the bottom third, which gave Oklahoma a 6-0 lead to start the fourth inning.

Afterward, Lyons scored freshman utility Turiya Coleman on an RBI double to left field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brito proceeded to clobber a walk off two-run home run that scored redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow in the bottom of the fifth inning. 

Next, the Sooners will face the Cyclones at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 in Norman to close out the teams’ conference series.

