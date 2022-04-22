OU baseball: Sooners dominate Kansas 14-2 behind Blake Robertson's 5 hits, 4 RBIs

Oklahoma (23-13, 5-5 Big 12) destroyed Kansas (16-21, 2-8) 14-2 in the first game of its three-game weekend series on Friday.
Redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Robertson raked at the plate, going 5-6 with four RBIs, three runs, two doubles and a stolen base. Robertson also extended his on-base streak to 22 straight games. Redshirt sophomore shortstop Peyton Graham went 3-6 with three RBIs, three runs and a stolen base.
Graham finished a home run shy of the cycle. Freshman designated hitter Max McGwire went 1-5 with a home run and two RBIs, and redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks went 1-3 with two RBIs.
On the mound, redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett dominated. Bennett threw six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out seven. He allowed just one extra-base hit to the Jayhawks. In relief, redshirt sophomore Chazz Martinez notched four outs with a strikeout and redshirt junior Jaret Godman added 1.2 innings of work to close out the game for OU.
McGwire kicked off the scoring with his solo shot in the top of the third. Crooks then used a sacrifice fly to push Robertson across in the top of the fourth. Also in the fourth, redshirt junior second baseman Diego Muniz scored on an error by the KU second baseman.
A throwing error by Crooks allowed freshman Tyler Gerety to score after stealing a base in the bottom of the fifth. Kansas would add one more run in the fifth to comprise all of its offense on Friday night.
The Sooners added copious insurance in the back half of the game, pushing three runs across in the sixth, one run in the seventh, four runs in the eighth and three in the ninth.
OU will look to earn the series victory when it takes the field at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 in Lawrence (ESPN+).
