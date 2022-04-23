OU football: WATCH Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue unveiling during halftime of Sooners spring game

Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue was unveiled during halftime of Oklahoma's spring game on Saturday.
Mayfield was joined by his parents, his wife and brother, and other OU Heisman winners Steve Owens, Jason White and Kyler Murray.
The Sooners' sixth Heisman winner threw for 12,292 yards and 119 touchdowns in his career. Mayfield won the award in 2017, the same season he led Oklahoma to a College Football Playoff appearance.
Here's the reveal of the statue at Heisman Park:
