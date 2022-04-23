 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: WATCH Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue unveiling during halftime of Sooners spring game

  • Updated
  • 0
Baker Statue Reveal

Former OU football player Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue is unveiled in Heisman Park on April 23. 

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue was unveiled during halftime of Oklahoma's spring game on Saturday.

Mayfield was joined by his parents, his wife and brother, and other OU Heisman winners Steve Owens, Jason White and Kyler Murray. 

The Sooners' sixth Heisman winner threw for 12,292 yards and 119 touchdowns in his career. Mayfield won the award in 2017, the same season he led Oklahoma to a College Football Playoff appearance.

Here's the reveal of the statue at Heisman Park:

Newsletters

Tags

Assistant sports editor

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and has previously covered men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments