OU football: Twitter reacts to Brent Venables' energy in spring game, Baker Mayfield's Heisman Trophy statue

The Red team defeated the White team 21-17 in Oklahoma's annual spring game on Saturday.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who played for both teams in the first half, finished a combined 19-of-28 passing with 250 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Freshman wide receiver Jayden Gibson caught a 95-yard touchdown pass, and freshman running back Jovontae Barnes rushed for two touchdowns.
The game was OU coach Brent Venables' first as the head man.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:
“Everybody’s here from all generations.” @ClaytonMC9 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/OxbWJB7nvg— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
🐐 talk. @AdrianPeterson | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/UjZPSK69ea— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
Thank you #Sooners All-time record crowd (by far) for @OU_Football Spring Game pic.twitter.com/rw6lGqRwPp— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) April 23, 2022
Alumni weekend! Old quarterback, old receiver, old coach@bakermayfield @ClaytonMC9 @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/ALIZ1Lc1mn— Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) April 23, 2022
Arguably the most beloved player in the history of OU football.@bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/rJuG4jxjFS— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) April 23, 2022
“YOU built this program.” #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/8BfOVKA2dP— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
75,360 strong.Packed the Palace ✅#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/BDWzadCg5i— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
Immortalized Forever. 6️⃣🐐 pic.twitter.com/bltypspuVU— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) April 23, 2022
Best spring game atmosphere ever https://t.co/wflsNr8wIV— Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_hall27) April 23, 2022
"This is home. It will always be home." @bakermayfield | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/RQQxrJOT1M— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
𝑺𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 day. 𝑺𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 moment. @bakermayfield | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/wxtw8WY7x9— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
Found another Heisman trophy winner at the OU spring game today. 1969 winner Steve Owens. pic.twitter.com/xApGqWAZA0— Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) April 23, 2022
i was super nervous no cap sooner nation i got more for y’all fosho , keep on packing dat stadium.🖤 #1love— Jayden Gibson (@TheJaydenGibson) April 23, 2022
Palace was packed today! Amazing turnout! https://t.co/0OQEKfEBow— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) April 23, 2022
