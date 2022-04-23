 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Twitter reacts to Brent Venables' energy in spring game, Baker Mayfield's Heisman Trophy statue

  • Updated
  • 0
Marvin Mims and Trey Morrison

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims stiff arms senior defensive back Trey Morrison during the spring game on April 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Red team defeated the White team 21-17 in Oklahoma's annual spring game on Saturday.

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who played for both teams in the first half, finished a combined 19-of-28 passing with 250 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Freshman wide receiver Jayden Gibson caught a 95-yard touchdown pass, and freshman running back Jovontae Barnes rushed for two touchdowns. 

The game was OU coach Brent Venables' first as the head man.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU men's basketball. He previously covered OU men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments