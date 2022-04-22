OU softball: Jayda Coleman succeeding as leadoff hitter — 3 takeaways from Sooners' doubleheader sweep of Iowa State

No. 1 Oklahoma (41-1, 10-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (21-23) in both games of a doubleheader on Friday, clinching its fourth consecutive conference series win.
In the first game, the Sooners defeated the Cyclones 6-4 after they roared back from a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the third inning with five runs. During the second game, OU run-ruled ISU 9-0 in five innings, capped by a walkoff two-run home run from sophomore utility Alyssa Brito.
Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl started the first game for the Sooners, allowing four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May threw one inning, allowing one hit. Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein closed the game for the Sooners, striking out both batters she faced.
Infielder Jana Johns and utility Taylon Snow, both redshirt seniors, recorded impressive offensive performances for OU. Johns went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while Snow went 3-for-3 and stole two bases in the first game.
Trautwein continued her first game dominance by pitching five innings and compiling three strikeouts while allowing one hit during the second game.
Junior outfielder Rylie Boone, redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and sophomore utility Alyssa Brito each clubbed one home run apiece in the second game. Collectively, the Sooners went 9-for-19 at the plate to finish off the doubleheader.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners' series clinching wins:
Coleman’s shift to leadoff pays off
Jayda Coleman swung both of her arms in the air and shouted to the Sooners’ dugout, celebrating after she was walked in her first at-bat of the second game.
Coleman’s energy was not only felt by the next Oklahoma batter on-deck, but also by the 1,780 fans in attendance at Marita Hynes Field, as they let out an emphatic roar before redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo approached the box.
The sophomore utility’s energy has helped galvanize Oklahoma’s top two home-run hitters, sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings and Also, by setting the table for the Sooners’ sluggers. Since her first game as the leadoff hitter against North Texas on April 20, Coleman has gone 4-for-8 and plated three runs.
“She’s just one of the hottest players on our team right now offensively,” Gasso said. “She makes things happen and is energetic. It allows (Jocelyn) and (Tiare) to kind of help drive her in or each other, and so I've liked that she’s just handled it really well.”
Alongside her offensive hot streak, the sophomore utility has also been an anchor on defense with a 1.000 fielding percentage on the year. In the top of the seventh inning during Friday’s first game, Coleman made a diving snag in left centerfield to garner the first of three outs that eventually capped the victory.
Jayda Coleman went FULL extension on this snag in the outfield 👀 @jaydac00 🎥 @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/FxzRoQpvLU— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 22, 2022
Moving forward, Coleman hopes to continue setting the stage for her teammates to shine.
“I think for me, nothing has really changed,” Coleman said. “I'm just trying to get on base with how I always do. I know (Jocelyn) and (Tiare) are heavy hitters, so I’m just trying to help them out by getting on base with a walk, a bunt or a base hit.”
Oklahoma’s post-loss response continues
After its first loss of the season to No. 16 Texas on April 16, Gasso’s team needed a reset.
Notably, Oklahoma’s head coach gave the squad Monday and Tuesday off before its game against the Mean Green. After the Sooners’ conference series against the Longhorns, Gasso said she almost rested an under-the-weather Jennings for three games.
Throughout their entire roster, the Sooners are subtly grappling with the wear and tear of a rigorous season. With two more conference opponents on the horizon before the Big 12 Championship from May 12-14 in Oklahoma City, OU is fighting to keep up its performance despite fatigue.
“I was thinking about this earlier,” Gasso said. “I looked back at all the things that we've done and where we've gone, and we went from California, and then went to Houston, and we went back to California, and then we went to Hawaii,” Gasso said. “We have these quick turnarounds... and there's no time for practice, which is really tough on us at times.
Collectively, since their first loss of the season, Oklahoma’s offense has continued to push through, however. On Friday, OU went 20-for-46 in two games, blasting four home runs and producing 15 RBIs.
Trautwein stout when closing
Trautwein is the veteran in Oklahoma’s pitching rotation, and she has taken that to heart.
In the past three games, the North Texas transfer has twice locked down the final inning of the contest, and finished a complete game gem in the other. In her three appearances she has notched seven strikeouts and she earned the win in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.
This season, Trautwein boasts an 0.11 earned run average, which ranks first nationally.
Trautwein’s steady presence has been huge for the Sooners as Bahl combats the ups and downs of her freshman season and May continues to build on her 2021 success in her sophomore campaign.
“We gotta keep pushing Hope,” Gasso said. “All these guys got it, and we have to learn how to close games. It's important for us to dig out of some of these holes like we did today.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.