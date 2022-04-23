OU football: How Dillon Gabriel led Sooners on field, in locker room during spring game before Baker Mayfield, other Heisman winners

Dillon Gabriel nearly missed the start of the second of half of Oklahoma’s spring game on Saturday.
While most of his teammates had already sprinted onto Owen Field, he was still in the locker room picking up trash. OU coach Brent Venables made it clear he expects his players to pick up after themselves and Gabriel took the opportunity to lead by example, even if it almost cost him snaps.
However, it didn’t, as Gabriel played possibly more than any other quarterback ever has in a spring game, and made a sterling Sooners debut in front of former Heisman-winning quarterbacks Jason White and Kyler Murray.
The Central Florida transfer competed on both the red and white teams, and played nearly the entire first half of the Sooners’ 2022 spring game on Saturday. Having already been named the starting quarterback and with the lack of backup depth on OU’s roster, Gabriel benefitted from the extra reps.
Before the largest crowd he has played before in his career, and an OU spring game record of 75,360 inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Gabriel combined for 250 yards on 19-of-28 passing. He also connected with junior wide receiver Marvin Mims across the middle of the field for a touchdown as the first quarter wound down.
“I loved his command,” Venables said of Gabriel. “(He’s) such a selfless guy, the game is easy for him in so many ways. Good decision maker, quick decision maker, plays with great anticipation.
“It was really windy and when you’re down on that field, it’s like a cyclone down there and it’s hard to throw a good ball into that wind. He did a really good job, had a touchdown, had a pick and was really efficient on the day.”
The Sooners’ red team defeated its white team 21-17 in a return to the annual red-white game format after switching to offense versus defense last spring under former coach Lincoln Riley.
Gabriel also led a touchdown drive early in the first quarter that was capped by freshman running back Jovontae Barnes’ 1-yard touchdown rush. On the possession, Gabriel rolled to his left and connected with redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease for a 48-yard strike down the sideline.
Team 🔴 on the board first after the deep ball from Gabriel to Wease. Red 7, White 0 (1Q) #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/r4jJg3Ut8r— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
Gabriel didn’t seem flustered by the immense attendance at his first exhibition in Norman. The Hawaii native was extremely poised and didn’t force many balls into traffic, excluding his interception with 1:13 left in the first quarter, which was picked off by redshirt sophomore cornerback Kendall Dennis.
In fact, Gabriel was more so enamored with all the former Sooners greats in attendance, including Baker Mayfield, whose Heisman Trophy statue was unveiled during halftime. The newcomer was impressed with the amount of fans in attendance and the number of former Sooners that returned to Norman for the game.
Sooner Nation is one of a kind! The whole team is blessed to have y’all’s support! We love you all! #BoomerSooner— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) April 24, 2022
“I think it just shows how much love they have for this university and their experience here,” Gabriel said. “They're all great, but regardless of that, every guy comes back. Not just the guys who are in the NFL and have obviously done some great things, but even those guys who've played here and didn't make the NFL or whatever the case may be, man they really love this university and all it's done for them.
"So they all come back and it's a great feeling to know how much they love this place.”
In turn, Gabriel showed his commitment to the expectations of excellence at Oklahoma by cleaning up the locker room during his break. Mims, who Venables said stayed behind with Gabriel to pick up the trash, just finished his first spring camp with Gabriel and is impressed with the leadership he has seen from his starting quarterback.
“He's just wired differently, mentally,” Mims said. “He doesn't really care about the glitz or glamor and all that stuff. And I think that's why we gel so well as a unit. You step in here, a leadership role like that, there was no living up to that hype. He just came here and handled business and that's what we really needed after this last crazy year.”
Mayfield, who was once in Gabriel’s shoes, spoke with the younger quarterback over the weekend, and offered up some high praise for what he sees the future of the program becoming.
There are even some similarities between the two field generals, including that they weren’t heavily recruited out of high school and that they’re both “undersized.”
“I think (Gabriel) truly grasps that he's in a place where expectations are high, but he can be the best version of himself,” Mayfield said. “And this place is going to skyrocket with Venables coming back, bringing that passion. So that's only going to bring in better guys, more hungry guys and that tradition is going to continue. We’re going to continue to have players that care about the program and continue to give back to it and want to win more than anything.”
Asked if he desires to win the Heisman like Mayfield did in 2017, Gabriel said it’s never been a goal of his.
His aspirations seemingly push beyond personal accolades. That selflessness has quickly endeared him to his teammates ahead of an important first season under Venables that will set the tone for OU’s future and Gabriel’s.
“(For me) I think it always comes with the mindset of going to win a championship, going to be the best teammate and leading that locker room,” Gabriel said. “I think all of those guys who have won that award have been able to play at a very high level. Not necessarily for the Heisman, but just (as) a high quality person and teammate.
So it has never been a goal of mine. But man, if it happens it happens. You know what I mean?”
