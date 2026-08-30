 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LATEST

OU football TV channel, kickoff times

  • 1 min to read
OU football TV channel, kickoff times

This post will be updated throughout the 2026 season with kickoff times and TV details for all OU football games. All times listed are central.

Games also air on the Sooner Sports Radio Network.

Oklahoma City: KRXO 107.7 FM | KOKC AM 1520

Tulsa: KMOD FM 97.5 | KTBZ AM 1430

Sept. 4 (Friday): OU vs. UTEP in Norman

7 p.m. on SEC Network+

 

Sept. 12: OU vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor

11 a.m. on Fox

 

Sept. 19: OU vs. New Mexico in Norman

6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

 

Sept. 26: OU vs. Georgia in Athens

2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. on TBD

 

Oct. 10: OU vs. Texas in Dallas

2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN

 

Oct. 17: OU vs. Kentucky in Norman

2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. on TBD

 

Oct. 24: OU at Mississippi State in Starkville

2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. on TBD

 

Oct. 31: OU vs. South Carolina in Norman

2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. on TBD

 

Nov. 7: OU vs. Florida in Gainesville 

2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. on TBD

 

Nov. 14: OU vs. Mississippi in Norman

2:30-3:30 p.m. on TBD

 

Nov. 21: OU vs. Texas A&M in Norman

11-noon on TBD

 

Nov. 28: OU at Missouri in Columbia

2:30-3:30 p.m. on TBD

OU Daily standards

See an error? Earning trust is our duty. We correct errors atop stories. Identify an error, request a takedown or get in touch.

Independent and free since 1916: OU is committed to our editorial independence. You can help ensure our reporting remains strong and accessible to all invested in OU and Norman.

Want to comment? We value dialogue on issues we cover. On our social media accounts, we moderate disparagements, arguments and attacks, including those directed at our staff — and ban those repeatedly failing civility. The editor considers guest column submissions.