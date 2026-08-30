OU football TV channel, kickoff times

This post will be updated throughout the 2026 season with kickoff times and TV details for all OU football games. All times listed are central.
Games also air on the Sooner Sports Radio Network.
Oklahoma City: KRXO 107.7 FM | KOKC AM 1520
Tulsa: KMOD FM 97.5 | KTBZ AM 1430
Sept. 4 (Friday): OU vs. UTEP in Norman
7 p.m. on SEC Network+
Sept. 12: OU vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor
11 a.m. on Fox
Sept. 19: OU vs. New Mexico in Norman
6:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Sept. 26: OU vs. Georgia in Athens
2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. on TBD
Oct. 10: OU vs. Texas in Dallas
2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN
Oct. 17: OU vs. Kentucky in Norman
2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. on TBD
Oct. 24: OU at Mississippi State in Starkville
2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. on TBD
Oct. 31: OU vs. South Carolina in Norman
2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. on TBD
Nov. 7: OU vs. Florida in Gainesville
2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. on TBD
Nov. 14: OU vs. Mississippi in Norman
2:30-3:30 p.m. on TBD
Nov. 21: OU vs. Texas A&M in Norman
11-noon on TBD
Nov. 28: OU at Missouri in Columbia
2:30-3:30 p.m. on TBD