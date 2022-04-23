OU football: Red team defeats White team 21-17 in Sooners' 1st spring game of Brent Venables era

The Red team defeated the White team 21-17 in Oklahoma’s annual spring game in Norman on Saturday.
75,360 fans were in attendance, a program attendance record for a spring scrimmage.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel combined for 250 yards and a touchdown on 19-of-28 passing. The Central Florida transfer played for both the red and white team in the first half, and also threw an interception.
Senior Theo Wease, junior Marvin Mims and sophomore Jalil Farooq — projected starters at receiver — combined for five catches for 106 yards for their respective teams. Mims caught a 33-yard touchdown from Gabriel as time expired in the first quarter.
Early-enrollee freshman running back Jovantae Barnes rushed 17 times for a game-leading 60 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Senior Eric Gray garnered 53 yards on four carries, and sophomore walk-on Tawee Walker recorded 52 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown.
Senior defensive lineman Marcus Stripling registered two sacks and four tackles for loss to lead the red team. Redshirt senior defensive linemen Jordan Kelley and Jeffrey Johnson combined for 2.5 sacks for the white team.
The red team struck first on a 1-yard touchdown by Barnes with 10:39 remaining in the first quarter. During the next possession, the white team responded with a field goal by freshman kicker Gavin Marshall with 6:32 remaining in the period.
However, the red team separated itself with another touchdown rush by Barnes — three yards — with 1:13 remaining in the first quarter to take a 14-3 lead. The red team scored again on a 33-yard touchdown reception by Mims, which was setup on an interception by redshirt sophomore cornerback Kendall Dennis.
The white team scored its first touchdown of the first half on an 11-yard rush by Walker. The white went 66 yards on 11 plays during the scoring drive.
The second half was all white team, but its touchdown wasn’t enough to storm back and win. The lone scoring play of the half was a 95-yard touchdown reception by early-enrollee freshman receiver Jayden Gibson.
Four-star early-enrollee freshman Nick Evers attempted just one pass, but it was incomplete. Fellow backups Ralph Rucker and Micah Bowens combined for 157 yards and a touchdown with six completions.
