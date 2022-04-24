OU women's golf: Sooners finish 6th at Big 12 championship; Hannah Screen ties for 8th individually

Oklahoma started its postseason this weekend by finishing sixth in the Big 12 Women’s Championship at Houston Oaks Course in Hockley, Texas.
The Sooners (901) finished behind Texas (876), Oklahoma State (879), Baylor (879), Iowa State (887), and TCU (891) in the conference competition, but managed to finish ahead of Kansas (903), Texas Tech (913) and Kansas State (936).
Senior Hannah Screen (221) placed tied for eighth individually, senior Mikhaela Fortuna (225) ended tied for 19th place and freshman Meagan Winans (229) finished tied for 29th place. Senior Libby Winans (231) placed 35th and redshirt junior Maria Fernanda Martinez (230) finished tied for 32nd place.
At the end of the opening round on Friday, OU (302) sat in eighth place behind Baylor (288), Iowa State (291), Texas, (291), TCU (292), Oklahoma State (295), Texas Tech (296) and Kansas (301). The Sooners were paired with Kansas and Kansas State for the round.
Screen ended the first round tied for 11th with a two-over-par 73 and tallied four birdies. Fortuna finished with a 74, tied for 15th place, and Meagan Winans ended up tied for 23rd place with a 75. Both Libby Winans and Martinez finished with an 80 tied for 39th place in the first round.
"(Friday) was a tough day but all of the scores are bunched up and we have a lot of golf left to play," OU coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release after the round. "We must play one shot at a time and focus on the present."
After finishing the second round, the Sooners (301) moved up to sixth place, trailing Texas (287), Oklahoma State (292), Baylor (301), Iowa State (302) and TCU (304). Oklahoma paired with Kansas and Kansas State again.
Screen finished with a 73 and tied in sixth, Fortuna ended tied for 23rd with a 77 and Meagan Winans ended tied for 23rd place with a 76. Libby Winans and Martinez both finished with a 76 and tied for 39th place.
Closing out the third and final round, Oklahoma (298) finished in sixth place behind Texas (298), Oklahoma State (292), Baylor (290), Iowa State (294) and TCU (295). The Sooners were paired with TCU and Iowa State for the final round.
Screen finished with a 75 and tied for eighth place, Fortuna ended tied for 19th place with a 74 and Meagan Winans finished with a 78, tied for 29th place. Martinez ended up tied for 32nd place with a 74 and Libby Winans finished with a 75 in 35th place.
The Sooners will continue with their postseason in the NCAA Regional Tournament from May 9-11 at a location to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.