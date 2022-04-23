 Skip to main content
OU football: WATCH highlights of Brent Venables' 1st spring game with Sooners

  • Updated
  • 0
Damond Harmond and Eric Gray

Sophomore safety Damond Harmon chases senior running back Eric Gray during the spring game on Apr. 23.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma's red team defeated its white team 21-17 in its first spring game under new head coach Brent Venables on Saturday.

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 19-for-28 through the air, passing for 250 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Freshman running back Jovontae Barnes finished with 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns while walk-on running back Tawee Walker finished with 52 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. 

Here are the best highlights from the game:

