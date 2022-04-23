OU football: WATCH highlights of Brent Venables' 1st spring game with Sooners

Oklahoma's red team defeated its white team 21-17 in its first spring game under new head coach Brent Venables on Saturday.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 19-for-28 through the air, passing for 250 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Freshman running back Jovontae Barnes finished with 17 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns while walk-on running back Tawee Walker finished with 52 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
Here are the best highlights from the game:
Team 🔴 on the board first after the deep ball from Gabriel to Wease. Red 7, White 0 (1Q) #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/r4jJg3Ut8r— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
Open field run by @1ericgray sets up the field goal for Team ⚪️ Red 7, White 3 (6:26 1Q) #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/BbtR3C5qW4— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
Team 🔴 extends the lead with @vontaeeb's second TD of the day after the forced fumble by @ethandowns40. Red 14, White 3 (1:13 1Q) #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/j02Ssq7V6V— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
Pay dirt for @RMBwee and Team ⚪️ Red 21, White 10 (2:08 2Q) #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/9HTuZ0G7L5— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
𝑺𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 day. 𝑺𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 moment. @bakermayfield | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/wxtw8WY7x9— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
9️⃣5️⃣ yards 💨 (and @bakermayfield on the 🎙️!)@micah_bowens ➡️ @TheJaydenGibson for the ⚪ squadRed 21, White 17 (3:40 3Q) | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/PAu09XkyOu— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 23, 2022
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.