OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Iowa State 9-0 in 3rd game to complete sweep

No. 1 Oklahoma (42-1, 11-1 Big 12) run-ruled Iowa State (21-24, 2-10 Big 12) 9-0 in five innings on Saturday.
Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl struck out five batters and allowed just one hit in five innings. Redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo went 1-for-3 with one home run and two RBIs. Collectively, the Sooners went 9-for-23 offensively.
In the bottom of the first, redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns slapped a two-RBI single that plated senior infielder Grace Lyons and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings.
During the bottom of the second, junior catcher Kinzie Hansen reached on a fielder’s choice to score sophomore utility Alyssa Brito. Next, redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow smacked an RBI single up the middle to score Jennings in the third inning.
Oklahoma drove in five runners in the bottom of the fourth inning. First, sophomore utility Jayda Coleman swatted an RBI double to score junior outfielder Rylie Boone.
Next, Alo hammered a two-run homer to right field to score Coleman. Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam whacked a two-RBI single to plate Lyons and Johns, capping OU’s runs for the day.
Looking forward, the Sooners will face Kansas City (9-29) at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 28, in Kansas City.
