OU football: Jovantae Barnes shines in debut, Theo Wease reemerges — 3 takeaways from Sooners’ spring game

Oklahoma’s red team defeated its white team 21-17 during the Sooners’ spring game on Saturday.
Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, an offseason Central Florida transfer, took snaps for both teams and completed 19-of-28 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown.
Here are three takeaways from the contest:
Barnes bulldozes in 1st game action
It didn’t take long for Jovantae Barnes to make an impression.
The freshman from Las Vegas, a former four star prospect, rushed for 60 yards on a game-high 17 carries in the contest. He scored for the red team from 1-yard out following Wease’s long catch on the first drive, then rumbled three yards into the end zone later in the first quarter.
The inactivity of redshirt junior Marcus Major and redshirt senior Jaden Knowles led to a plethora of opportunities for OU’s other running backs. On the white team, senior Eric Gray scampered for 53 yards on four carries, while sophomore junior college transfer Tawee Walker amassed 13 carries for 52 yards.
Wease is back
Redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease missed the entire 2021 season due to a leg injury suffered in fall camp, but finally healthy, he wasted no time making his presence felt Saturday.
On the red team’s first drive, Gabriel connected with Wease for a 48-yard strike that set up a touchdown. It was his only catch, but an impactful one.
An Allen, Texas native, Wease is the last remaining member of OU’s five-star quartet from its 2019 recruiting class. Before deciding to stay in Norman, he considered transferring to Mississippi and playing for now-Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Now, Wease should be a focal point of Lebby’s receiving corps in 2022, alongside junior Marvin Mims, who made two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on Saturday. Freshman wide receiver Jayden Gibson also impressed in the spring game, ripping off a 95-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Defense bears down
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Kendall Dennis of the red team produced the first turnover of the game when he picked off Gabriel in the first half. Additionally, sophomore defensive end Ethan Downs and redshirt senior defensive back Justin Harrington forced fumbles for the red team.
Senior defensive end Marcus Stripling also starred for the red team, compiling five total tackles — four for loss — and two sacks. Sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman complemented Stripling with five tackles of his own.
On the white team, Tulane transfer defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson, freshman outside linebacker Clayton Smith and redshirt junior linebacker Jake McCoy led the way with four tackles apiece.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.