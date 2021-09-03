featured OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners' season opener vs Tulane Mason Young, sports editor Mason Young Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 3, 2021 Sep 3, 2021 Updated 56 min ago 0 2 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Redshirt sophomore quaterback Spencer Rattler during practice on Aug. 17. Trey Young/The Daily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GAMEDAY CENTRALKickoff time: 11 a.m. CT TV Channel: ABCRadio: Directory Watch the Sooners train for the fall season in this highlight reel of practice footage from August 10, 2021. Filmed by Collin McDaniel and Justin Jayne Edited by Collin McDaniel PREGAME READINGPredictions Sports OU football: Predictions for Sooners' season opener against Tulane Staff Reports 2 min to read Featured Stories Sports ‘I got this’: How OU quarterback Spencer Rattler matured from confident kid to national championship contender Mason Young, sports editor 25 min to read Sports 'He's a beast': Perrion Winfrey's journey from JUCO to Sooners' next terrorizing NFL nose guard Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 9 min to read Sports 'You don’t have to hoot and holler to still be a baller’: Marvin Mims quietly determined to be OU's next Biletnikoff winner Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 14 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners coach Dennis Simmons’ personability, recruiting prowess paving way for future head coach position Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 10 min to read Sports Football, futures and finding one’s self: How Oklahoma shaped Mykel Jones beyond the hurricane-moved Tulane game he’ll miss Mason Young, sports editor 10 min to read News and Notes Sports OU football: Sooners unveil depth chart for season opener against Tulane Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners' walk-on Ian McIver placed on scholarship by Lincoln Riley Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease suffers lower body injury in practice, per report Mason Young, sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Lincoln Riley names 3 offensive line starters; says Sooners are over 95 percent vaccinated heading into ‘extra home game’ Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 4 min to read Sports ‘Look at the positive’: How Tulane football overcame Hurricane Ida and more ahead of matchup with OU Mason Young, sports editor 7 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners name 4 captains ahead of 2021 season opener Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard pick Sooners to win national championship on College Gameday Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners running back Tre Bradford enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Spencer Rattler feeling ‘no pressure’, David Ugwoegbu grows comfortable and Marquis Hayes sees emerging o-line chemistry Staff Reports 4 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners running back Marcus Major ruled ineligible for 2021 season due to academic issue, per report Mason Young, sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Ralph Rucker named Sooners’ 3rd-string quarterback, transfer punter Michael Turk adjusting quickly Staff Reports 4 min to read Sports OU football: Spencer Rattler, Nik Bonitto lone Sooners named to 2021 AP Preseason All-America first team Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 1 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners’ DeMarco Murray, Brian Odom and Roy Manning hold high expectations for their position groups in 2021 Staff Reports 5 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners ranked No. 2 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll Mason Young, sports editor 1 min to read Inside Fall Camp Sports OU football: 6th-year senior, team captain Caleb Kelly's selflessness setting example for Sooners defense Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 3 min to read Sports OU football: Walk-ons Todd Hudson, Jaden Knowles set for contributing roles after Sooners' running back departures Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 2 min to read Sports ‘A pain in the butt to block’: Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond returns with greater appreciation for football Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 2 min to read Sports 'This is home': Why Tennessee transfer Key Lawrence chose OU; hopes to make instant impact with new demeanor Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 2 min to read Sports OU football: As Brian Odom keeps building depth, DaShaun White, Sooners’ linebackers want to become ‘LBU’ Mason Young, sports editor 2 min to read Sports ‘I’m gonna be a competitor’: Woodi Washington looks to lead Sooners’ cornerbacks in 2021 Mason Young, sports editor 2 min to read Sports OU football: Brayden Willis believes Sooners' H-back room could become 'standard of college football' in 2021 Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 2 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto embracing preseason accolades, hopes to build off 2020 season Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 2 min to read Sports OU football: Meet new Sooners receiver Mike Woods — aspiring YouTuber and emerging deep threat Mason Young, sports editor 5 min to read Sports OU football: Kennedy Brooks’ COVID concerns lessen as Sooners stay wary, excited in Eric Gray, Tre Bradford arrivals Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 2 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood expecting 'to take strides' along with wide receiver room Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor 2 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham becoming 'a matchup nightmare' as former receiver continues defensive development Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 3 min to read Sports OU football: Sooners H-back Austin Stogner 'even better' after recovering from severe knee injury Chandler Engelbrecht, assistant sports editor 2 min to read 