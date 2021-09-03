You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Kickoff time, TV channel, pregame reading for Sooners' season opener vs Tulane

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quaterback Spencer Rattler during practice on Aug. 17.

 Trey Young/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC

Radio: Directory

Watch the Sooners train for the fall season in this highlight reel of practice footage from August 10, 2021.

Filmed by Collin McDaniel and Justin Jayne

Edited by Collin McDaniel

PREGAME READING

Predictions

Featured Stories

News and Notes

Inside Fall Camp

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments