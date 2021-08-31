‘Look at the positive’: How Tulane football overcame Hurricane Ida and more ahead of matchup with OU

It’s been a difficult week for Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson.
Before Hurricane Ida overwhelmed the Gulf Coast on Sunday, the Green Wave pulled out of New Orleans on Saturday and transitioned to Birmingham, Alabama in preparation for their Sept. 4 game against Oklahoma. Anderson, a sophomore from Vicksburg, Mississippi, found out shortly after his 14-year-old sister had been in a significant car accident.
Anderson didn’t say whether his sister’s accident was related to the hurricane, but her injuries required emergency surgery, including repairs to her skull and stitches in her face. Doctors have said the surgery was successful, and she remains heavily sedated while her family continues to hope.
“My teammates are definitely keeping me up, and the fact that I get to play a football game this Saturday definitely keeps my spirits high right now,” Anderson said. “But overall, I'm just trying to focus on my task at hand and being there for my other teammates, and being there for the City of New Orleans, because people are in worse situations than I am."
Tulane created the Birmingham contingency plan after Hurricane Katrina struck its city in 2005, and has since discussed and reevaluated the escape route regularly. Following the team’s departure from campus, Ida, a Category 4 storm with 150 mph sustained winds, caused catastrophic damage and may keep the power off in New Orleans through next month.
“It's a very unfortunate situation,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. “We feel for the people in New Orleans. We've all got family, friends, fellow students for our student athletes that are there, and a lot of people lost their homes. We’ve got some guys on our team that weren't able to hear from other people back home for a few days because cell service wasn't functioning there in New Orleans. But it sounds as if we got out of the worst of it, and everybody's doing okay, as far as our team and their families are concerned.”
In the aftermath, OU and Tulane’s season opener was moved to 11 a.m. CT Saturday in Norman. Tulane will be the home team for the contest and will retain all net proceeds from ticket sales. Some OU fans are encouraging hospitality toward visitors, while others are hoping to donate the cost of their Tulane tickets to hurricane relief.
If you see a Tulane fan this weekend, let’s make sure we show them our Oklahoma hospitality that we are all known for. By em a drink, invite them to tailgate.Give em a big warm welcome to the palace! #BoomerSooner— Hype SZN❗️❗️ (@PlantThatFlag17) August 30, 2021
Hey @Tulane_AD - is there some way those of us from Oklahoma who had tickets to the game in NOLA can arrange to directly donate the value of those tickets to hurricane relief rather than getting refunds? @soonerad @OU_Football @GreenWaveFB @FearTheWaveBlog— Road Warrior (@OURoadWarrior) August 30, 2021
Oklahoma safety Dellarin Turner-Yell and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey have expressed their concerns for Louisianans on Twitter. Head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday he’s excited to secure an additional home game, and the schedule adjustment has not affected OU’s preparations.
Lord I just pray u keep my family down in Louisiana protected constantly praying!— Perrion Winfrey🦍 (@pdontplay) August 30, 2021
Louisiana 🙏🏾🙏🏾— Delarrin Turner-Yell (@dtturner11) August 29, 2021
“It’s certainly not the circumstances any of us would want it under and certainly the thoughts and prayers go out to everybody affected by the Hurricane, certainly the Tulane football team,” Riley said. “All that they've been going through, being relocated, a lot of guys (are) from that area, and also certainly thoughts and prayers with them, their families, the staff, their families. (I’m) excited that we were able to come together and find a way to make this happen, and give credit to both administrations for doing a lot of work in a short amount of time.”
Before the game was moved to Norman, Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen tried to keep it in New Orleans, refuting initial reports of the location change. The Green Wave even brought in backup generators to power a potentially dormant Yulman Stadium. Meanwhile, Fritz’s squad moved to Birmingham with only enough clothes to last through Tuesday, hoping they’d return home quickly.
Backup power generators have arrived should #Ida necessitate next weekend @GreenWaveFB #ContingencyPlanning #RollWave pic.twitter.com/XgSKfCkgRh— Troy Dannen (@Tulane_AD) August 28, 2021
I can confirm no decision on the football game this week has been finalized. #unnamedsources https://t.co/2Bve52rqXm— Troy Dannen (@Tulane_AD) August 30, 2021
While staying at a Sheraton hotel, the Green Wave have been practicing at Legion Field Stadium at Alabama Birmingham. However, when heavy rain hammered Birmingham on Tuesday, the team had to commute to Tuscaloosa for practice inside Alabama’s indoor facility. Tulane also sent some staff back to New Orleans on Tuesday to retrieve uniforms, cleats and other equipment the Green Wave didn’t have at their temporary home.
“We've just been really coming together as a team being there for each other,” said sophomore offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth. “We realize that there's a lot going on, and a lot of times, there's things that happen that are a lot bigger than football in the world. But the world, the league, it doesn't stop for anyone, it doesn't stop for anything. We've just got to keep going and keep everyone in our thoughts and prayers and be there for each other.”
Despite the challenges, there’s optimism about the matchup with Oklahoma even as Hurricane Ida’s impact is still being assessed. The game provides a nationally televised opportunity for Tulane to make a statement.
“We got a curveball, we’ve just got to adjust to it,” Fritz said. “No other way to do it. Our players are really chomping at the bit at the opportunity to play a high caliber team like Oklahoma, regardless of whether we played them here in Birmingham or New Orleans, or like we're going to do going up there in Norman.”
As Anderson put it, stepping up to the challenge is a lot like football.
“In the game of football… you have drastic changes that you make,” Anderson said. “You gotta keep the same composure. You gotta focus on the task at hand. And like coach said earlier, we just got thrown a curveball, and it's not something to tuck our heads about. ... We’ve still gotta strap on, we’ve still gotta play on Saturday no matter where the game is.
“The odds may not be in our favor as far as the situation that we just went through with the hurricane and everything, but let’s look at the positive. We still get to play this week. We still get to go out there and see what we can do against a great team like Oklahoma.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.