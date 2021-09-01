You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease suffers lower body injury in practice, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Theo Wease

Junior wide receiver Theo Wease during practice on Aug. 10.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU junior wide receiver Theo Wease has sustained a lower body injury in practice that will sideline him for a few weeks, according to a Wednesday report from SI Sooners' Josh Callaway and John Hoover.

The exact location and severity of Wease's injury hasn't been determined, but a source told SI Sooners that Wease is waiting on an x-ray and other examinations. Wease also missed OU's spring game with an unspecified leg injury which put him in a cast.

A former five-star prospect from Allen, Texas, Wease caught 37 passes for 530 yards and four touchdowns last season. One of his best performance came in Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21, when he caught a pair of touchdown passes. He also racked up a season-high 105 yards against Texas Tech on Oct. 31.

While Wease is sidelined, Arkansas transfer Mike Woods is likely to assume a starting role. OU has considerable depth at wide receiver, including star sophomore Marvin Mims and former five-star recruits Jadon Haselwood and Mario Williams among others.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has been a beat writer covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

