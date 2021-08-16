OU football: Sooners ranked No. 2 in preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma was ranked No. 2 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday morning.
Preseason @AP_Top25 poll1-Bama2-Oklahoma3-Clemson4-OhioSt5-Georgia6-TexasA&M7-IowaSt8-Cincinnati9-NDame10-UNC11-Oregon12-Wisconsin13-Florida14-Miami15-USC16-LSU17-Indiana18-Iowa19-PennSt20-Washington21-Texas22-CoastalCarolina23-Louisiana24-Utah25-ArizSt— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 16, 2021
OU trails only defending national champion No. 1 Alabama and sits ahead of No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Georgia. The Sooners and Clemson both garnered six first place votes to Ohio State's one and Georgia's three. Alabama overwhelmed with 42 such votes.
Oklahoma is the highest-ranked Big 12 school, trailed by No. 7 Iowa State and No. 21 Texas. Oklahoma State's 107 votes are the most among schools not quite ranked inside the Top 25, while TCU and West Virginia are also receiving votes.
Previously, OU was ranked No. 3 in the preseason AFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 1 in Pro Football Focus' preseason Top 25. The Sooners open the 2021 season at Tulane at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 4.
