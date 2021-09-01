You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners' walk-on Ian McIver placed on scholarship by Lincoln Riley

Ian McIver

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ian Mciver signs his autograph for a fan during Meet the Sooners Aug. 2.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Redshirt senior center Ian McIver was placed on scholarship during practice on Wednesday. 

McIver has appeared in 10 career games for OU. McIver was also among the candidates to replace former Oklahoma and current Kansas City center Creed Humphrey this season, although he isn't expected to win the job. 

The 6-foot-4 lineman hails from Keller, Texas, where he was a first-team All-District 3-6A offensive tackle selection his senior year at Central High School.

McIver is the second walk-on to be placed on scholarship before the 2021 season, joining redshirt junior wide receiver Drake Stoops, who received the honor after the spring game. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

