OU football: Sooners' walk-on Ian McIver placed on scholarship by Lincoln Riley

Redshirt senior center Ian McIver was placed on scholarship during practice on Wednesday.
Congrats @ianmciver3261 Well-Deserved pic.twitter.com/pWCXTlWiGu— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) September 1, 2021
McIver has appeared in 10 career games for OU. McIver was also among the candidates to replace former Oklahoma and current Kansas City center Creed Humphrey this season, although he isn't expected to win the job.
The 6-foot-4 lineman hails from Keller, Texas, where he was a first-team All-District 3-6A offensive tackle selection his senior year at Central High School.
McIver is the second walk-on to be placed on scholarship before the 2021 season, joining redshirt junior wide receiver Drake Stoops, who received the honor after the spring game.
