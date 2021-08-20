‘I’m gonna be a competitor’: Woodi Washington looks to lead Sooners’ cornerbacks in 2021

Plenty has changed since Woodi Washington’s redshirt freshman year as he prepares for his third season at Oklahoma.
At this time last fall, the young cornerback was looking to build off a short redshirt season that ended with an impressive 10-tackle performance in OU’s Peach Bowl loss to LSU. The Murfreesboro native was also the lone Tennessean on the Sooners’ roster entering the 2020 season, save for then-freshman Reggie Grimes, who he’s known since around fourth grade.
One season later, the Sooners’ depth chart has been reshaped by three transfers from Tennessee — junior running back Eric Gray, junior offensive lineman Wanya Morris and sophomore safety Key Lawrence. Washington played against Gray in high school and met Morris previously. He was also childhood friends with Lawrence, whose youth basketball team, the Ballers, he faced frequently while playing for the Middle Tennessee Impact.
“It was kind of a surprise, I really wasn't expecting it,” Washington said Thursday of the trio’s arrival and OU’s heightened recruiting presence in Tennessee. “But I'm glad that they're starting to take notice of our state. I think it's gonna be a big deal here coming soon. I think we'll get some more guys in the next class.”
While his friends turned from Volunteers to Sooners, Washington has solidified his role at cornerback after trying out safety, and evolved from promising underclassman to reliable veteran. When OU was floundering after a 1-2 start in 2020, he stepped up with a fourth quarter interception during the Sooners’ 53-45 win over Texas, which rearranged their fortunes.
Washington later helped put the finishing touches on Oklahoma’s season with a pick during his team’s 55-20 Cotton Bowl win over Florida. He ended the year with 45 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups in 10 games and five starts. He’s also expected to keep contributing in 2021 not just with his play, but vocally, too. Washington’s leadership has already paved an easier transition to Norman for his old hardwood rival.
“Woodi’s been one of those dogs who just works so hard,” Lawrence said, adding his teammate has always been skilled, but has recently gained more confidence in his abilities.
“He’s always been a good dog, good person to me, and especially playing now, he’s one of the main reasons why I came to OU, because our relationship was already strong, but just being here on the same team — especially on the back end with him — made our bond even stronger.”
Confirming Lawrence’s praise, fellow cornerback D.J. Graham, a sophomore who’s also poised for a strong campaign, noted last week he likes to model his game after Washington. The latter has leaned into sharing wisdom with younger players like Graham this offseason.
“It’s definitely an exciting thing to hear,” Washington said of Graham’s compliments. “I try to just be the example for the entire room knowing that I’m one of the older guys in the room. Same with (junior) Jaden Davis. I think he does a great job as well of just being the example, working the technique that the coaches tell him, play in and play out.”
Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning said Tuesday he hopes to play at least four, perhaps five regularly at his position this fall. Davis, Graham and redshirt junior Justin Harrington appear locks for significant playing time, while freshman Latrell McCutchin and sophomore Joshua Eaton are among those vying for leftover snaps.
After a strong 2020 campaign, Washington is also one Manning can count on to lead the way this fall. He’s primed for even more success thanks to a focus that hasn’t changed like his circumstances and surroundings.
“I take every approach the same, so camp this year is no different than last year for me,” Washington said. “At the end of the day, I'm gonna be a competitor no matter what position I’m at, whatever spot on the field I'm at.”
